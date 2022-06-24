Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Charged with DUI Causing Injury: District Attorney

Paul Pelosi’s blood alcohol level was at .082 percent at the time of his arrest in late May, officials say

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence causing injury, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Thursday.

The charges stem from a May 28 car accident involving Mr. Pelosi, 82. While trying to cross State Route 29, a 2021 Porsche belonging to Mr. Pelosi was hit by a northbound 2014 Jeep, according to CNN, which cited a California Highway Patrol collision report that said there were no injuries and that the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

"The charges filed today include Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury," read the release, which noted that under California law, the charges can be filed as either a misdemeanor or felony.

At the time of the accident, a blood sample that was taken from Mr. Pelosi and sent to the California Department of Justice for testing, which showed that his blood alcohol level was .082 percent, per the release.

"Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges. This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries," the release continued.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Mr. Pelosi's spokesperson was not immediately returned.

If convicted, he could face up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device and completion of a court-ordered DUI class, as well as fines and fees.

He's set to appear for an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 3.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat, told PEOPLE, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."