When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent overnight assault.

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel reports that the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

According to U.S. Capitol Police, Nancy, 82, was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack. Paul was hospitalized and is "expected to make a full recovery," the speaker's spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday morning.

The unnamed assailant was taken into custody and multiple agencies — the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, and the San Francisco Police — have partnered to determine a motive for the attack.

After news of the assault spread, President Joe Biden called the speaker to show his support. "The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," wrote White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement. "He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

Nancy, second in the line of succession for president, has previously been a target of violent threats by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has often directed ire at her and dubbed her "Crazy Nancy."

On Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol, many were in search of the speaker, occupying her office, stealing her property and defacing her belongings. One rioter left a note atop a police vehicle saying, "PELOSI IS SATAN."

After Friday's violent attack, Nancy's spokesperson said, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."