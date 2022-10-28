Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Identified; Authorities Say He Assaulted 82-Year-Old in Front of Officers

David Depape, 42, is accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after officers arrived at the couple's home for a wellness check early Friday morning

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

Published on October 28, 2022 02:49 PM

San Francisco authorities have identified the man allegedly responsible for violently attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday morning.

David Depape, 42, was taken into custody in connection with the attack and will be booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and "several" additional felonies, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. The suspect has not yet entered a plea or spoken out about the allegations against him.

In a brief press conference, Scott said that officers arrived at the Pelosis' San Francisco home shortly before 2:30 a.m. local time to conduct a wellness check. Inside the house, they allegedly encountered Paul, 82, and the suspect both holding onto a hammer. Then, Scott said, "the suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," Scott said.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sources briefed on the attack were told that Depape breached the home in search of the House speaker, CNN reports. The intruder allegedly shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

He eventually found her husband, Paul, according to CNN's sources, and tried tying him up "until Nancy got home." He was still "waiting for Nancy" to arrive when police showed up.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, who are assisting with the investigation, Nancy, 82, was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack. Paul was hospitalized, and while Nancy's spokesperson said Friday morning that he is "expected to make a full recovery," later reports revealed that he is undergoing brain surgery as a result of the assault.

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

San Francisco authorities, in partnership with the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police, are still determining a possible motive for the violent break-in.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden called Speaker Pelosi to extend his support for the family, with the White House releasing a statement that Biden "continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Nancy is second in the line of succession for president and has previously been a target of violent threats by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has often directed ire at her and dubbed her "Crazy Nancy."

On Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol, many were in search of the speaker, occupying her office, stealing her property and defacing her belongings. One rioter left a note atop a police vehicle saying, "PELOSI IS SATAN."

After Friday's violent attack, Nancy's spokesperson said, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved."

