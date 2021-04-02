Ariz. Lawmaker's Estranged Siblings Denounce Him (Again) — This Time for Spreading Misinformation

"Paul's one of the first people to tell the 'big lie' about Dominion voting machines," his brother says in a new attack ad

The siblings of a Republican lawmaker are again coming out against him — this time in a blistering new attack ad airing on Fox News claiming that Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar helped instigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

"There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar," Jennifer Gosar says in the ad, which shows the lawmaker's siblings along with scenes from the pro-Donald Trump riot in Washington, D.C.

Jennifer is one of three of Paul's siblings who feature in the ad, which also includes his brothers David and Tim Gosar.

"Paul's one of the first people to tell the 'big lie' about Dominion voting machines," David says in reference to the election equipment provider that found itself at the center of baseless right-wing claims supporting Trump's repeated argument that he somehow won the 2020 election, which he — in fact — lost to President Joe Biden.

The siblings' attack ad also shows an earlier clip of the representative in which he falsely claims that "Dominion seems to be set to changing Republican votes to Democrat."

Dominion has sued several Trump allies — though not Paul — seeking billions in damages over similar false statements made about the company.

The siblings say in the ad that Paul "tried to sell that lie every chance he could" before helping to promote and organize so-called "Stop the Steal" rallies, including one in D.C. right before the riots.

"Everyone that was a part of that insurrection needs to be held accountable and absolutely the organizers even more so," Jennifer says in the ad.

David continues: "How would it be just if the rabble pays the consequence and the ringleaders pay no consequence?"

"He should have criminal consequences, and if he's found guilty he should go to jail," Tim adds.

Their ad — which was created by conservative group Republican Accountability Project — is set to air in districts including Paul's own next week in Arizona, according to HuffPost.

The anti-Trump group has released other spots that call out Republican lawmakers who have promoted the former president's conspiracy theories, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

It isn't the first time Paul's siblings have banded together against him. In a blistering 2018 campaign ad for his then-opponent, six of Paul's brothers and sisters lambasted him for his work as a politician, saying he was "absolutely not working for his district."

One of his sisters, Grace Gosar, said in another ad released around that time for his opponent that "it would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist." As recently as February, the Arizona lawmaker spoke at an event in which organizers espoused white supremacist views.

Paul has served as a member of the House of Representatives since 2011 and won re-election in November, with nearly 70 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times.

At the time of his six siblings' ad in 2018, he said in a statement: "Those of my siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters [sic] are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family."

"You can't pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate," Paul said then, adding, "To the six angry Democrat Gosars – see you at Mom and Dad's house!"

The Gosars' mother, for her part, told The New York Times in 2018 that she and Paul shared similar politics and that the siblings' attacks "crushed" her, but that they were a "wonderful family."