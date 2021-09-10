"Okay Ted, here we go...." the comedian wrote before launching into a thread directed at the Texas lawmaker's controversies

Patton Oswalt Roasts Ted Cruz on Twitter After Senator Jabs at His Comedy Career: 'Well, That Was Fun'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz seemingly got more tweets than he bargained for this week when he taunted Patton Oswalt over Oswalt's comedy career and COVID-19 safety.

Cruz, 50, took the first shot, on Thursday re-tweeting a headline about Oswalt, 52, canceling stand-up shows in Florida and Utah because the venues wouldn't require audience members be vaccinated.

"Both of his fans were disappointed," the Texas Republican, who has a habit of social media provocation, wrote above the article.

Oswalt responded in-kind, taking Cruz to task for a number of controversies and gaffes in a thread directed at the former Republican presidential candidate.

"Okay Ted, here we go.... Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home," Oswalt wrote first, a nod to Cruz's much criticized February trip to Mexico as his constituents went days without water or heat during a deadly winter storm. (Cruz called it a "mistake.")

Oswalt continued: "Ted, you Tweeted this at 1am. Put the phone down and return to liquid form for a few hours."

And then, in a reference to Cruz's objection to the presidential election results shortly before pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol : "Ted, my fans are all at home, waiting to see you at the January 6th hearings."

"I'm so flattered you took time from your porn scrolling for this, Ted," Oswalt said in his final jab at the lawmaker, a reference to a 2017 pornographic tweet, which was "liked" on Twitter by Cruz's official account. (The senator attributed it to a "staffing issue," and said it was "a mistake.")

The comedian ended his thread by saying he had "fun" and calling Cruz "a friendless, cowardly embarrassment" whose "beard looks stupid."

Ted Cruz Sen. Ted Cruz | Credit: Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty

This is far from Cruz's first war of words. The former debate hall of famer has a willingness to wade into back-and-forths with people ranging from Mark Cuban to Seth Rogen.

Even those in his own party have reportedly had a hard time finding Cruz likable.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley reportedly "burst into laughter" after a meeting with him in 2016 where she found him "awkward" and "insincere."