Patrick Schwarzenegger Teases Mom Maria Shriver Over Her Choice of Family Photo: 'This Was the One?'

Maria Shriver is enjoying some family time in the Big Apple!

The journalist, 66, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday with sons Chris and Patrick, who she shares along with daughters Katherine and Christina with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And then there were two sons in the Big Apple!" Shriver wrote in the caption for the sweet snap. "My two sons, @c1lotsoffun and @patrickschwarzenegger, how lucky am I to be in the city with them?"

In the photo, Chris, 24, sports a black crew neck sweater and a Michigan Wolverines baseball cap, while Patrick, 28, wears a white baseball cap and bright blue fleece zip-up. Shriver smiles ear-to-ear standing in between the two men, wearing a white scarf and pink jacket.

"I feel so blessed to be having the week that I'm having, seeing my family at every turn, feeling alive, feeling awake in my life! It's what I wish for each of you — to feel alive, to feel awake, to feel blessed! Let me know what you are feeling great about this week in the comments."

While fans couldn't stop gushing about the family photo, it didn't appear to be Patrick's No. 1 choice.

"Out of all the photos we took this was the one?!? 😂" the actor commented, adding a laughter emoji. His mom replied: "yes i cant see is it bad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to spending time with her sons, Shriver recently caught up with her cousins Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy for a girls night out in the city.

Shriver shared a photo from the get-together — the trio's first since COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States — on Instagram Tuesday.

Calling Kennedy and McKelvy "everything" to her, Shriver gushed about their time spent together in the caption.

"I never had a sister, but these two have made up for that. I've known them my entire life. I hadn't seen them since before covid — our longest stretch not seeing one another," she wrote.