Pat Robertson Tells Trump 'It's Time to Move on' After Losing the Election: 'You've Had Your Day'

Pat Robertson has a message for President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, the 90-year-old televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate both praised and chided the outgoing commander-in-chief, saying that he is living in an "alternate reality" and should "move on" from his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Ahead of the election, however, Robertson had adamantly shared his support of Trump, 74, and in one instance even said that God told him that he was going to win reelection, according to The Hill.

His tone softened with Trump's defeat, however.

During a Monday episode of The 700 Club on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson spoke about the Supreme Court's decision not to take up Trump's claim that the election was stolen, for which he has provided no proof.

The president's legal challenges have failed at the same time that the Electoral College has certified Biden's victory. The remaining procedural step will be an official session of Congress on Jan. 6, where some Republicans may mount a doomed final challenge. Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

"I think it’s all over," Robertson said Monday.

"I think the Electoral College has spoken," he added.

Robertson alleged there was "Biden corruption ... but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College, and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything."

When asked by CBN correspondent George Thomas if he believes Trump should run again in 2024, Robertson said he thinks "it’s a sideshow" and that "it will be a mistake."

"My money would be on [former South Carolina Gov.] Nikki Haley. I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican candidate," Robertson said.

He went on to both defend Trump and touch on some of his more divisive tendencies.

"With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does," Robertson said.

"People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that,' but, no, he isn't lying. To him, that's the truth," Robertson continued, before he referenced Trump's false claims of having the largest inauguration crowd and of saving NBC with his show The Apprentice, which Robertson said "really aren't true."

Then still commending Trump and saying that "God placed him in that office for the time," Robertson said the president's behavior was "erratic" and that he has "fired people, fought people and he's insulted people and keeps going down the line."

"It would be well to say, 'You've had your day. It's time to move on,' " Robertson said.

Robertson's criticisms of Trump aren't a first.

Earlier this year, amid the unrest across the nation sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in May, Robertson split with Trump over his "law and order" response.

During a June episode of The 700 Club, Robertson said, "It seems like now is the time to say, 'I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it's time we love each other.' But the president took a different course. He said, 'I am the president of law and order,' and he issued a heads-up."