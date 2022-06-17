Sandra Garza is the partner of Brian Sicknick, the United States Capitol Police Officer who died one day after the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

Partner of U.S. Capitol Officer Tells Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump 'You Could Have Avoided the Bloodshed'

The partner of Brian Sicknick — the United States Capitol Police Officer who died after suffering two strokes following the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. — says that Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, "could have done something" to prevent the violence of that day.

Sandra Garza, Sicknick's longtime partner, made the remarks in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, in the wake of testimony by Ivanka and Kushner made public in the opening hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Garza, those close to President Donald Trump could have done more to prevent the the riots from ever taking place.

"There were so many people that could have intervened and said, 'You know what? I'm going to go to the media. I'm going to go to the press. I'm going to scream from the rooftops and try and stop this,'" she told Tapper.

"Ivanka, in particular," could have done something, Garza said. "I mean, families were decimated because of what happened on the 6th. People died because of what happened on the 6th."

Garza's remarks came days after the committee aired pre-recorded testimony from both Ivanka and Kushner.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Ivanka Trump (left), Jared Kushner | Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty

In her testimony, Ivanka said that she "accepted" that the election results showed her father had lost to Joe Biden. The reason, she added, was that former Attorney General Bill Barr — who called Trump's claims that the election had been stolen "bulls---" in his own testimony — explained to her the results.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said," Ivanka testified.

In his pre-recorded testimony, Kushner spoke about threats from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to resign ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.

"I kind of, like I said, my interest at that time was on trying to get as many pardons done," Kushner testified. "And I know that, you know, him and the team were always saying, 'Oh we're going to resign, we're not going to be here if this happens, if that happens,' so I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest to you."

Kushner's testimony, Garza said, was "absolutely despicable," as it demonstrated he didn't think those who put their conscience over their allegiance to the president was "a big deal."

Asked what her message would be to the two, Garza looked at the camera and said, "Jared, Ivanka ... yes, it's hard to stand up to a family member, a father, a father-in-law. But you could have done something. You could have avoided the bloodshed that took place — including the suicides that took place after."

She continued: "People died, people are still hurting. You heard Caroline Edwards' testimony. She's still impacted today. And many other officers are still hurting, physically and emotionally from what happened on the 6th."

As Garza noted, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Edwards shared a harrowing account of being under attack from her fellow Americans during the riots.

"What I saw was just a war scene," said Edwards, 31, in testimony that aired in primetime.

"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," she said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."

Describing it as "hours of hand-to-hand combat," Edwards described how she was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness, regaining it to see that her fellow officers — including Officer Sicknick, who would later die from the injuries he sustained during the riots — were also struggling to protect themselves.

Elsewhere in her CNN interview, Garza noted that Prince William had sent her a letter following Sicknick's death.

"Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian," Prince William, 39, wrote in the letter. "Having recently watched documentary footage of the harrowing events that took place at the Capitol building I wanted to acknowledge the patriotism and selflessness of Brian."

Garza praised Prince William as a "beautiful, wonderful person" and criticized President Trump for not reaching out in a similar way.