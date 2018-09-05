Parkland Shooting Victim’s Father Gives His Take on Brett Kavanaugh Handshake Snub

President Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is facing even more opposition from critics on the left after he declined to shake the hand of a father whose teenage daughter was killed in the Parkland High School shootings in February.

Video footage of the incident has captivated the internet, with one side arguing that security intervened and prevented Kavanaugh, 53, from speaking with Fred Guttenberg, and the other supporting the bereaved father’s take on events.

On Tuesday, Guttenberg drew more attention to confirmation hearings already packed with protestors when he sent out a tweet alleging that Judge Kavanaugh had turned his back on him even after Guttenberg explained who he was.

“Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended,” Guttenberg wrote. “Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

According to the Principal Deputy Press Secretary for President Trump, Raj Shah, at the time of the handshake, Guttenberg was an “unidentified individual” and “security intervened.”

But since the incident, Guttenberg has continued to assert that security played no role in Kavanaugh’s alleged cold shoulder, even posting a video that shows him telling the nominee, “My daughter was murdered in Parkland. While you are walking away, have a good day.”

In another turn in the story, Guttenberg is acknowledging the “trouble” the interaction may have caused Senator Diane Feinstein, a Democrat from California, who invited him to the hearing.

“Thank you for inviting me,” he tweeted. “I hope my attempted hand shake to the judge did not cause you much trouble.”

Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump in early July. If approved by the Senate, the Bethesda native with political ties would take the seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who shocked the nation when he announced his retirement on June 27.

This will be Trump’s second high-court pick; he nominated the typically conservative Neil Gorsuch in July 2017 to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia following his death.