Toddler Who Admired Michelle Obama's Portrait Dresses Up as Her Idol's Painting for Halloween

Imitation was the sincerest form of flattery when 3-year-old Parker Curry dressed up as Michelle Obama for Halloween.

In March, a picture of Parker gazing in wonder at the former First Lady’s portrait in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., went viral. Later that month, young Parker and Mrs. Obama, 54, met up and jammed to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off.”

On Wednesday, Parker had a full-circle moment when she posed as the portrait she so admired. In a lookalike dress — which Alisha Welsh of Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing custom-made for Parker — the stylish trick-or-treater rested her chin on her hand and leaned on her knee, just like Obama did in the painting.

Parker had an answer ready when Jessica Curry asked her daughter what she had in mind for a Halloween costume, Curry told BuzzFeed News.

“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later. ‘I want to be Michelle Obama,’ and I was like Whoa,” Curry said. “I thought she was going to be like, ‘I want to be Elsa or some other character like that.’ “

Welsh had floated the idea of crafting a dress for Parker at the height of the little girl’s viral fame. “I knew it was kind of last minute but I was hoping that she would still do it, and she still did it for us,” Curry explained to the outlet. “I don’t know how she did it. But she did it and she’s amazing and we love her for it.”

Parker was thrilled with Welsh’s handiwork. “She saw the dress and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I was like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was like, ‘It’s perfect!’ Literally those were her words: ‘It’s perfect!’ ” Curry said to BuzzFeed.

Curry did not intend to capture the Internet's attention when she took her daughter to the museum and stopped by the portrait by artist Amy Sherald. "Parker was in front of the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around," her mother Jessica Curry told CNN in March. "She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated."

“I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well,” Curry added to CNN. “As a female and as a girl of color, it’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

Michelle Obama and Parker Curry Michelle Obama/Instagram

Parker's fascination caught the attention of Mrs. Obama, who saw the viral photo and wanted to meet her fan, sources told PEOPLE at the time. "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!" the former first lady wrote on social media after the hang-out. "Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!" "Parker talks about Michelle Obama every day," Curry told BuzzFeed News. "She lets people know every day that she is the one who met Michelle Obama and she is friends with Michelle Obama." Mrs. Obama reacted to Parker's Halloween look on social media, writing on Thursday morning, "You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!!"