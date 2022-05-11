Paris Hilton Heads to D.C. to Continue Advocacy Work for Child Abuse: 'Such an Inspiring Time'

The entrepreneur previously alleged that she was a victim of abuse while attending the Provo Canyon School

Paris Hilton was back in Washington, D.C. this week, paying a visit to the White House as part of her continued advocacy against child abuse.

"So honored to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work," the 41-year-old socialite wrote on Twitter. "I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff & walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates. I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all."

In the photographs shared to her social media accounts, Hilton could be seen outside the White House, where she was joined by her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

A White House official told CNN that Hilton joined policy staff, fellow survivors and other state and national advocates "as part of her advocacy efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities."

While in the capital, the heiress met with lawmakers including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who shared a photo of the two talking in his office.

"Met with @ParisHilton this week to talk about how we can better serve America's youth," the Republican captioned the photo, which he shared on his official Twitter account.

The reality television star has spent recent years urging for schools such as Provo Canyon— the Utah boarding school whose staff members she has accused of inflicting emotional, physical and psychological abuse on her during her stay as a teenager — to be monitored more closely.

In 2021, Hilton testified against Provo Canyon School, where she was sent for 11 months in an attempt to tame her rebellious partying as a teenager. During her testimony in a Utah court room, Hilton said she had been "verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis.​ I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."

"My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States," she said in her testimony to the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee. "For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, ​but it is not​."

Paris Hilton's solitary confinement booth on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA - 11 May 2022 Paris Hilton's solitary confinement booth on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA - 11 May 2022 | Credit: Shutterstock

Hilton said she believes the alleged abuse at the school continued for years after she left, saying changes only started to be made after she publicly spoke out in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris that premiered in 2020. The school is now under different ownership.

"I buried my truth for so long," Hilton told PEOPLE exclusively in August 2020 of why she came forward 20 years after her stay at the institution. "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."