Pamela Anderson Defends Julian Assange in Op-Ed: 'Don't Blame Julian for Your Own Defeat'

Pamela Anderson is once again defending Julian Assange.

In an op-ed for the Daily Beast published Thursday, Anderson, 51, writes that Assange has been made a “scapegoat” for President Donald Trump‘s election win and that the WikiLeaks founder is being unfairly “persecuted and jailed.”

Assange, 47, was arrested in April after living in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years. He was arrested on a minor warrant related to a 2012 failure to surrender to the court, but he also faces extradition to the United States for alleged “computer-related offenses.”

WikiLeaks has been criticized for releasing damaging emails about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, which American authorities believe were first stolen by Russians. (Assange has disputed Russia was his source.)

In her op-ed, Anderson writes that releasing the emails did not mean the election was “rigged” in favor of Trump.

“No one interfered with the right of voters to inform themselves freely, choose their own candidate, and make their vote count — not Julian, not WikiLeaks, and not even the Russians,” she says.

The Baywatch actress continues: “The only thing that happened is that the disclosure of true information about a candidate‘s character and conduct hurt her campaign and may well have caused her defeat. So what? That’s democracy. Stop whining and grow up!”

Anderson goes on to say that, while Assange “may have influenced the election,” he did not “interfere with it” — and defends his releasing of the emails as “what investigative journalists do.”

“Was Julian entitled to publish true information, even if harmful to one of the candidates? Yes, he was, whether we like it or not,” she writes. “Does it matter who were his sources? No, it doesn’t, whether we like it or not.”

The actress and model concludes by writing: “Once we are wise, strong and dignified enough not to shoot the messenger, but to welcome him as our teacher, only then can we govern without being corrupted by power, in service to our community.”

Earlier this month, Anderson visited Assange at Belmarsh Prison in London.

“Obviously it’s been very difficult to see Julian here and to make our way through the prison to get to him was quite shocking and difficult,” she told reporters afterward, according to CNN. “He does not deserve to be in a super-max prison… He is an innocent person.”

Soon after the visit, she also wrote a letter addressing the situation and shared it to Twitter.