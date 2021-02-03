Trump Isn't Actually Breaking His Contract by Living at Mar-a-Lago, City Attorney Says

Nonetheless, an attorney for Donald Trump previously promised city officials that he wouldn't live at Mar-a-Lago and some locals want him booted

Donald Trump appears one step closer to being able to officially reside at his private Mar-a-Lago Club.

An attorney for the town of Palm Beach, Florida, wrote in a new memo that the former president is within his rights to live there, despite a 1993 use agreement in which he promised that members of the club would not stay at Mar-a-Lago for longer than seven days at a time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After it was reported that the 2,000-square-foot apartment where Trump, 74, usually stays at the club was being renovated in advance of his leaving office, a group of Palm Beach residents pointed to an agreement he signed in the 1990s after converting the private residence to a business.

That agreement, signed by Trump in '93, states that no member would stay at Mar-a-Lago for longer than seven days at a time (and even then, only three times per year).

The Washington Post reported that, in addition, a Trump lawyer had "assured the town council in a public meeting that his client would not live at Mar-a-Lago."

In practice, however, Trump, has routinely stayed at his club for longer than seven days at a time and he has been there since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.

In a letter sent to Palm Beach last year, some locals argued that Mar-a-Lago is either a private residence or a private club — but it cannot be both.

"To avoid an embarrassing situation for everyone and to give the president time to make other living arrangements in the area, we trust you will work with his team to remind them of the use agreement parameters," reads the letter to the town, according to the Post and The New York Times. "Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and surely he can find one which meets his needs." (Indeed, Trump owns multiple properties in the area.)

Image zoom Mar-a-Lago Club | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Donald and Melania Trump Leave the White House for the Final Time

Last month, Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told PEOPLE that an attorney for the town was reviewing that contract due to the controversy. Blouin said the attorney intended to present their findings at the next council meeting.

That meeting, slated for next Tuesday, is set to include a presentation by John C. Randolph, an attorney for Palm Beach, in which he will present a memo arguing that the usage agreement signed by Trump doesn't necessarily preclude him from living there.

Documents from both Randolph and Trump's defense, reviewed by PEOPLE, outline the issue.

The agreement, Randolph wrote in the memo, "did not incorporate a direct prohibition on former President Trump residing at the Club."

Instead of using the agreement to determine whether or not Trump can legally live at Mar-a-Lago, wrote Randolph, the town should look to its zoning code, which allows "bona fide employees" to live within private clubs.

"lf he is a bona fide employee of the Club, absent a specific restriction prohibiting former President Trump from residing at the Club, it appears the Zoning Code permits him to reside at the Club," Randolph wrote.

Randolph recommends in his memo that the Palm Beach mayor and its town council hear presentations from both the neighbors who don't want Trump living at Mar-a-Lago as well as representatives for the club and representatives for Trump himself.

Requests for comment from the Palm Beach town manager and from Randolph were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization previously told PEOPLE that "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence."

However, Randolph's memo also cites the remarks made by one of Trump's attorneys during a May 1993 meeting to the Palm Beach Town Council in which the attorney specifically said Trump had no intention of living at Mar-a-Lago once it was converted to a club.

"Another question asked of him is whether or not Mr. Trump will continue to live at Mar-a-Lago and the answer is 'No,' except that he will be a member of the Club and would be entitled to use the guest rooms," the attorney said, according to Randolph's memo.

Those findings come after John Marion, an attorney representing Trump and Mar-a-Lago, wrote Randolph to defend the idea that the former president was within his right to maintain a residence at the club.

The defense, according to Trump's attorney, is that the '90s use agreement promised that no one would stay in one of Mar-a-Lago's "guest suites" for longer than seven days at a time.

Trump, wrote his attorney, stays in an "owner's suite" — contradicting the remarks by his attorney in the '90s.

Image zoom From left: Melania Trump and Donald Trump exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on the way to their Mar-a-Lago Club not long before Joe Biden is inaugurated as president on Jan. 20 | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

"Importantly, while the Town could have specifically provided in the Agreement that the Owner could not reside on the property, it did not," reads Marion's letter, dated Jan. 28. "The Town did specifically limit the use of the guest suites on the property ... but President Trump does not use a guest suite when at [Mar-a-Lago], he uses the 'Owner's Suite', which is not a guest suite."

Further, wrote Marion, Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago would adhere to Palm Beach zoning codes.

"President Trump is the President of Mar-A-Lago Club, LLC … and as a corporate officer oversees the property," Marion argued. "He is therefore a bona fide employee within the express terms of the Town's Zoning Code. As such, separate and apart from all of the other reasons outlined above, under the Town's own Zoning Code he is clearly entitled to reside there."

The Trumps already appear to be making themselves at home in South Florida, where they arrived not long before Joe Biden was sworn in as the next president.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, became a Florida resident in 2019, filing paperwork to officially designate Mar-a-Lago as his family's place of primary residence. Former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly starting an office in the area and hiring staff to maintain her "Be Best" initiative, following a similar post-presidency office launched by her husband.