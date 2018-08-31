P.A. Republican County Official Resigns After Calling NFL Players 'Baboons' on Facebook: Reports

A Republican county official in Pennsylvania has resigned after posting a racist Facebook rant last year in which she called African American NFL players “baboons” and “over paid ignorant blacks” while suggesting they return to Africa, according to screenshots of the posts published by BeaverCountian.com.

Carla Maloney, the Beaver County Republican Committee’s secretary and elected member, allegedly wrote the posts last year in reaction to some players kneeling or remaining in the locker room during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, reported The Beaver County Times.

“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” Maloney allegedly wrote, according to the screenshots shared by BeaverCountian.com. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there,” she allegedly continued. “We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

An hour after the first Facebook post, Maloney allegedly followed up her comments with another, writing, “What we have in this country right now is reverse racism. I am so sick of the name calling, rioting, shooting, and looting. I don’t know when but there will be another civil war in this country soon than later.”

Maloney posted the comments under the name Carla Belich Fueller, but legally changed her name to Carla Maloney in 2015, BeaverCountian.com reported.

A Beaver County Republican Committee official confirmed to the Beaver County Times that Maloney wrote the posts. Requests for comment from PEOPLE were not immediately returned by Maloney.

The chairman of the Beaver County Republican Committee, Chip Kohser, told the Beaver County Times he was aware of Maloney’s posts last year.

When reached by PEOPLE, Kohser answered questions by repeatedly noting that a statement would be issued by the committee by the end of the day, Friday.

The Beaver County Republican Committee shared a copy of Maloney’s resignation from both her post and the committee to Facebook later on Friday, writing alongside the letter, “Today the Beaver County Republican Committee has accepted Carla Maloney’s resignation from both her position as Secretary and from being an elected member of our committee. The views expressed in her posts are abhorrent and have no place in reasonable public discourse. We denounce these comments in the strongest terms possible.”

In her letter, Maloney wrote, “I apologize for my distasteful, inappropriate and insensitive social media posts. Those that know me know that I come from a diverse family that represents modern America.”

Maloney acknowledged that “the words were mine, and mine alone,” but claimed that her posts that “were made public were the result of an ongoing family dispute.”

“I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from these public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, I again apologize for my remarks, my poor taste, and the problems they have caused.”

Kohser told the Beaver County Times he believes Maloney made the Facebook comments after Pittsburgh Steelers players stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before a September 24, 2017, game.

After someone else in the Facebook discussion posted “GO STEELERS,” Maloney reportedly replied by calling the players “baboons” several times.

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she allegedly wrote.

“If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t,” she continued, according to the Beaver County Times. “Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

Kohser told the BeaverCountian.com, “Obviously that banter is not how I believe and is not how I think the Republican Party as a whole believes.”

President Donald Trump has attacked players who kneel during the national anthem, declaring, among other things, that they should be “fired.”

Maloney is a big Trump supporter, as seen in Facebook photos published by BeaverCountian.com of her in pro-Trump garb and with the president’s son, Eric Trump.