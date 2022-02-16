P.J. O'Rourke, Political Satirist and Journalist, Dead at 74

P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning at the age of 74 due to complications from lung cancer

The news was announced by O'Rourke's publisher, Grove Atlantic Inc. Books, who confirmed that the popular writer died Tuesday morning from complications of lung cancer.

"A journalist and political satirist, O'Rourke wrote over 20 books on subjects as diverse as politics, cars, etiquette, and economics, including his two No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance," Grove Atlantic wrote.

"P.J. was one of the major voices of his generation. He was also a close friend and partner for more than 40 years," Morgan Entrekin, CEO and publisher of Grover Atlantic, added in a personal statement. "His passing leaves a huge hole in my life both personal and professional. My thoughts and prayers are with Tina and their children."

O'Rourke was born in 1947 in Toledo, Ohio. After earning degrees from Miami University in Ohio and Johns Hopkins, O'Rourke began his career as a newspaper journalist before ascending to editor-in-chief of the National Lampoon in the '70s.

Known for his conservative and libertarian commentary, O'Rourke wrote for Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic Monthly, The American Spectator, Automobile Magazine, The Daily Beast, and Esquire, among others, according to Grove Atlantic.

In addition to his many books — covering subjects like politics, automobiles and economics — he was a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me.

Following the news of his death, tributes honoring O'Rourke were shared across social media.

"I'm afraid it's true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O'Rourke has passed away," Peter Sagal, the host of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me, tweeted. "Most well known people try to be nicer than they are in public than they are in private life. PJ was the only man I knew to be the opposite. He was a deeply kind and generous man who pretended to be a curmudgeon for public consumption."

"He told the best stories. He had the most remarkable friends. And he devoted himself to them and his family in a way that would have totally ruined his shtick had anyone ever found out." Sagal added.

Piers Morgan added, "RIP P.J. O'Rourke, 74. One of America's smartest, funniest writers & the ultimate Gonzo journalist. Loved interviewing him, always so sharp & entertaining. Huge loss."

"Sad to hear of PJ O'Rourke's passing," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted. "A legendary conservative columnist – and fellow Toldean – PJ always brought humor to the most complex issues. RIP."