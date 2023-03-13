Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi Attend 2023 Oscars Afterparty, Over 4 Months After His Attack

The pair were photographed at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 13, 2023 09:08 AM
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi stepped out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Sunday night, over four months after he was attacked with a hammer in a shocking home invasion.

The former House Speaker and her husband, both 82, posed side-by-side for photographers at the celebrity-filled event, she in a gold sequined Giambattista Valli gown and Paul smiling and standing tall in a classic tuxedo.

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and hosted by Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones., the bash had a stacked guest list with some of the Oscars' biggest winners attending, including Best Actress Michelle Yeoh and Best Actor Brendan Fraser.

The Pelosis were spotted speaking with journalist Ronan Farrow and CEO of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki inside the event.

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Paul has made several public appearances since he underwent brain surgery after he was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a hammer on Oct. 28. During the overnight assault, his wife was in Washington, D.C., per U.S. Capitol Police, when the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Body cam footage from the moment he was attacked has since been released, along with a recording of Paul's 911 call.

He successfully underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and was also treated for facial injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault.

Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Paul Pelosi. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Just a few weeks after the attack, Nancy announced she would step down as the Democratic House leader. While no longer Speaker, Nancy serves as a member of the House.

Her political career is historic, elected in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. As speaker, Pelosi led House Democrats for 20 years. In 2013 she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

