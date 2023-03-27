Orlando Bloom Says 'Children in Ukraine Need Their Childhoods Back' on Trip to Meet President Zelenskyy

Orlando Bloom is getting a first-hand look at the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Saturday, the actor shared that he had arrived in Ukraine — his first visit since 2016 — as part of a trip with UNICEF to learn more about how children are being taken care of amidst the ongoing armed conflict.

Bloom shared a video of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, during which the two reflected on the needs of the country's children and how to navigate the path ahead.

"So encouraging, I mean, in so many ways, to see just the remarkably stoic nature of the people of Ukraine," Bloom, 46, said to Zelenskyy during the meeting. "And of course, your messaging, that I think is reflected in their courage and in their determination and in their perseverance and resilience is just…"

"To see the children, to see in their eyes — it's palpable, the anxiety — and yet the strength of the Ukrainian people is something that is really awe-inspiring, in truth. And of course, you know, your messaging is the reason for that so it's remarkable to see how you are holding this country."

Zelenskyy commended the entire people of Ukraine, saying "we have a good country, we hold each other," before thanking the actor for visiting, noting the impact his presence has on the country's war effort.

"And thank you very much for your coming, and your messaging. Because your coming is also a big message for us, it's very important."

Photo by PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bloom shared that he had visited a family with five children of their own, who've taken in four more since the war broke out. "Incredible," Zelenskyy said of the family.

He described the Ukrainian parents as "unbelievable people," noting that he hopes that such situations are the future for orphaned children in Ukraine as opposed to "institutionalized ways of raising children," which is what UNICEF is working toward.

"It's so horrific what's going on," Bloom said.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The Carnival Row actor also discussed the topic of missing and displaced children with the Ukrainian leader. "This is something that I think UNICEF is taking incredibly seriously," Bloom said.

He referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "he who shall not be mentioned," noting that the leader has been named a war criminal as a result of the more than 14,000 children who have reportedly been taken to Russia from Ukraine as part of his ongoing invasion.

Zelenskyy shared that his approach to the hot-button issue is twofold.

His priority is to first ensure there is "infrastructure" for the children to return to, including what he referred to as an "educational network," and then comes the "informational wave" to actually bring the children home.

During his trip, Bloom shared that he'd also visited two school bomb shelters, which can each house between 300-500 children.

On his Instagram, the father of two shared photos from his visit to the family home he told the Ukrainian president about, as well as of a visit to a UNICEF-supported Spilno center for children, built underground for bomb safety.

"Spilno means 'together' in Ukrainian and there are over 180 of these centers here," Bloom wrote on Instagram. "The one I visited today was built deep down in the metro to ensure their safety. For a few hours every day, parents can drop off their young children and give them a sense of normalcy to play games and just be kids. There was also lots of art supplies and craft materials, which allows them to creatively express themselves, away from the pressures of growing up in a war zone. Children in Ukraine need their childhoods back."

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Bloom wrote an essay for PEOPLE describing a trip he took with UNICEF to Moldova, a country on Ukraine's southern border where refugees had been arriving in droves since the start of the Russian invasion. He described the visit as "something I will never forget."

"I saw mothers arriving at the border shell-shocked and exhausted after long and harrowing journeys to escape bombs and shelling," he wrote. "I saw families that left so quickly that their worldly belongings had been reduced to only the clothes they are wearing. I saw children carry their favorite teddy bears unsure of what was to come next."

"As a father, I would do whatever it took to protect my children, yet I could barely begin to comprehend the devastating decisions these mothers were forced to make."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.