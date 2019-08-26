Image zoom From left: Adam Ericksen with Dawn McCall outside his church in Milwaukie, Oregon Courtesy Rev. Adam Ericksen

When the Rev. Adam Ericksen put up a sign outside his Oregon church supporting the transgender community, he didn’t expect to catch the attention of a local stripper — or to then join forces with her to raise money for the stranded children of immigrants swept up in recent Mississippi ICE raids.

“This was not the first thing on my mind when I became a pastor, that I’d be working with strippers,” Ericksen, who leads the Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie tells PEOPLE.

“You would never expect a stripper and a pastor having the same values,” he says, “but here it is.”

He says their unlikely union developed over Facebook a few months ago, after Dawn McCall, also known by her stage name Blu Dawn, saw the sign and sent Ericksen a message.

“I love what you are are doing, keep it up,” she wrote, Ericksen recalls.

In August, thousands of miles away, hundreds of agents carried out a massive immigration raid at seven food processing plants in Mississippi, arresting nearly 700 people whom authorities said were working illegally.

Following the arrests, an unknown number of children of various ages were left, suddenly, without their parents — unsure what to do after school or what to do for dinner. Their predicament became a flashpoint in a fierce debate about the morality and effectiveness of such raids. (ICE said that hundreds of the detainees were released within a day of the raid, pending the outcome of their cases.)

Mississippi’s governor, Phil Bryant, commended the work of prosecutors and ICE agents, tweeting, “If you are here illegally violating federal laws, you have to bear the responsibility of that federal violation.”

But the mayor of Jackson, the state’s capital, said the raids were “dehumanizing and inhumane,” serving “only [to] further alienate communities from law enforcement,” according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“Blu said her heart was breaking for these kids,” Ericksen tells PEOPLE. “And I said, ‘My congregation is reeling from this.’ “

McCall described to The Oregonian her reaction to the raids: “It’s traumatized babies, families. A lot of us are mothers. None of them want to see this happening to kids.” (She did not respond to PEOPLE’S request for an interview.)

Ericksen says that McCall and her “girls” wanted to start a fundraiser, and “I started brainstorming with a stripper on how the church could help.”

That support took the form of purchasing uniquely designed (and very G-rated) T-shirts from one of McCall’s former coworkers, on Etsy. The shirts are emblazoned with the hashtag #OurKids.

All proceeds go to six groups helping the migrant children and their parents in Mississippi; if his congregants didn’t want a T-shirt, Ericksen urged them make an online donation to the groups.

The Oregonian reports that McCall also organized two fundraisers this month at the vegan strip club Casa Diablo, with help from other sex-industry workers. (Ericksen opted not to attend those, instead encouraging his congregation to purchase the shirts of donate online.)

“I said, ‘God is going to work through whoever God is going to work through,” Ericksen recalls of his sermon to congregants, “‘and thank God that God is working through strippers in Portland.’ “

While his church is “fully on board” and excited to help, not everyone has been supportive. “I’ve gotten some harsh criticism from some Christians,” Ericksen says. “Someone said to me, ‘Why would you work with a group of strippers? That’s sinful.’ “

McCall explained their alliance this way to The Oregonian: “We hustle for those who right now can’t hustle for themselves.”