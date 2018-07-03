Oprah Winfrey Explains Why She Won’t Run for President in 2020: ‘It Would Kill Me’

Oprah Winfrey says she’s not cut out for all the “bulls–t” that comes with running for president.

The media mogul found herself in the political spotlight after her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes in January, with some speculating that she might run for office in 2020.

But in a new interview with British Vogue, Winfrey, 64, explains why she’s not interested in entering politics.

“In that political structure ― all the non-truths, the bulls–t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on ― I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

After her rousing speech, the Wrinkle in Time star told PEOPLE in February that her best friend Gayle King urged her to take the possibility of running for president seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her.

“That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ ” Winfrey said at the time.

In her British Vogue interview, Winfrey also talks about her continued support for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against sexual abuse, harassment and exploitation.

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times,’ but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” Winfrey said. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”