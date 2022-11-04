Oprah Endorses Dr. Oz Opponent John Fetterman in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race

Oprah Winfrey has endorsed Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the tight Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, who first rose to fame on the TV icon's show as Dr. Oz.

During a virtual panel conversation with community leaders, activists and voters from across the country Thursday, Winfrey addressed the upcoming election as part of the ongoing OWN Your Vote initiative hosted by OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

"At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to the citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said.

John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Biess/Getty

"There are clear choices and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that so many of us hold dear — like inclusion, compassion and community. So I ask that voters use discernment and choose wisely to preserve the democracy of our country."

Fetterman's campaign acknowledged the endorsement, giving a statement to NBC News. "It speaks volumes that Oprah would endorse Fetterman over Oz, after declining to weigh in during Oz's primary election," the team said.

The Pennsylvania race is one of several close elections that could determine which party takes over the Senate after the midterms

Winfrey also backed other Democrats running in next week's midterm elections, including candidates Raphael G. Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia, and Beto O'Rourke in Texas.

Spencer Platt/Getty

In 2004, Dr. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, served as Winfrey's go-to medical expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. After five years he went on to earn his own long-lasting daytime talk, The Dr. Oz Show, backed by Winfrey's production company.

Though the pair now have clear political differences, a spokesperson for Dr. Oz told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the candidate "loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics."

"He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington," added the spokesperson.