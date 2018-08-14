Omarosa Manigault Newman Says Trump Uses a Tanning Bed in the White House Every Morning

President Donald Trump guzzles Diet Coke and hits the tanning bed on a daily basis, according to claims included in former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s new book.

Manigault Newman makes the claims in Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which was released Tuesday amid of flurry of attention from the president.

The one-time star of The Apprentice makes numerous, controversial claims in Unhinged — including that sources told her Trump was recorded using the “N-word” on a tape from the reality show, which she has since claimed to have heard herself.

Among the lighter commentary on the president’s routine, are Manigault Newman’s allegations about his affinity for tanning and soda. Manigault Newman, 44, writes that Trump allegedly tans in the mornings so that he will look good for the rest of the day.

In fact, she claims, Trump was alone in the room that contains his tanning bed when he now infamously tweeted out made-up word “covfefe.”

The bed was a point of contention for the president, she says, and led in-part to the firing of Angella Reid, the chief White House usher. According to Manigault Newman, Trump had Reid removed because he thought she mishandled the transportation of his tanning bed to the White House.

RELATED: Michael Cohen Denies Omarosa’s Claim That Donald Trump Ate a Piece of Paper in the Oval Office

Manigault Newman also comments on Trump’s dietary habits in her book. Calling the president “clearly obese,” she alleges that he drinks eight cans of Diet Coke per day. She further claims that she once gave him a study about the risks of drinking too much Diet Coke but that he did not read it.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Omarosa Manigault Newman Snaps at Savannah Guthrie During Heated Interview: ‘Slow Down’

This isn’t the first time Trump’s consumption of the soda has been brought into headlines. A December report by The New York Times alleged that the president ordered a dozen Diet Cokes to be delivered by staffers daily. And Trump’s affection for fast food has been frequently discussed. Around the same time, Let Trump Be Trump — a book by ex Trump aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie — alleged that “On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.”

Manigault Newman was fired from her position as a White House aide in December 2017. Among the many allegations in her book are Manigault Newman’s claims that the president is in “mental decline.”

RELATED: Omarosa Claims Melania Trump’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Was a ‘Style Rebellion’ to ‘Hurt’ Her Husband

Trump has tweeted repeatedly about Manigault Newman in the lead up to the book’s release.

In one controversial tweet, Tuesday, he wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

He has also called Manigault Newman “wacky,” a “lowlife,” “vicious” and “not smart” in response to her claims.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also addressed the book in a statement, stating that it “is riddled with lies and false accusations.” She continued that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”