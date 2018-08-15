Omarosa Admits to Trevor Noah: ‘I Look Like the Biggest Dummy’ for Following ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

During one of many television appearances on a media blitz for her new book, Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman declared that “in Trump world everyone lies.”

So when she appeared on The Daily Show Tuesday night, host Trevor Noah had to ask: Does that include you?

Noah reminded Manigault Newman that not so long ago, before her firing in December 2017, she was a willing member of an administration that she herself now acknowledges lies to the American people on a daily basis.

“I regret that — that I was totally complicit,” she admitted. “But I didn’t go in thinking we were gonna lie.”

Later in the interview, Noah pointed out that President Trump has frequently made racist comments in the past and pressed Manigault Newman to explain why she only recently came to see him as racist.

The former Apprentice contestant responded that she had a “blind spot” when it came to Trump because of how he had helped her early in her career.

“I did have this blind spot, and I was blindly loyal, and I looked like the biggest dummy following this person because I didn’t have the same perspective,” she said. “And sometimes you have to step back in order to get a clear view. And I recognized that I was going down the wrong path with Trump.”

As the shocking claims from Manigault Newman’s new book continue to make headlines, the president’s campaign announced on Tuesday that it has filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement, according to CNN. (Manigault Newman’s attorney, John Phillips, told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday: “At this time, we haven’t seen any legal action and don’t have a comment on it.”)

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement saying that the tell-all “is riddled with lies and false accusations,” adding that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

And within the past 48 hours, President Trump has taken to Twitter in a rage, tweeting that Manigault Newman, who was fired from her White House position in December 2017, is a “dog” and has “zero credibility.”