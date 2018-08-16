Omarosa Claims She Secretly Recorded a Call from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner After Firing

Donald Trump and John Kelly aren’t the only people Omarosa Manigault Newman secretly recorded during her time at the White House, according to Politico.

The former Apprentice star, who’s in the midst of a media blitz promoting her new book, Unhinged, about working in the Trump White House, now claims she also secretly recorded private phone calls with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Politico reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, one of the secret recordings is of a condolence call Manigault Newman reportedly received from the couple the day after she was fired by chief of staff John Kelly last December. On the call, Ivanka and Kushner reportedly wished Manigault Newman the best and claimed they had no idea that she was being fired.

Politico says that the alleged new tape could serve as proof that Kushner and Ivanka, both senior advisors to the president, were not in the loop on important staffing changes.

“And it would show them offering emotional support to Manigault Newman even after Kelly pushed her out for ethical breaches — capturing on tape the power play between the family and the retired four-star general that has played out in the White House since Kelly joined the administration,” Politico writes.

Manigault Newman transcribed the call in her book, but did not mention having a recording of it:

“Ivanka and Jared called me next. She said, ‘I know my father spoke to you. He put out a nice tweet. I wanted to make sure you’re doing okay.’ ‘I’m hanging in there.’ Ivanka said, ‘We’ve been thinking about you.’ Jared added, ‘As we’ve learned, it’s a brutal business.’ ‘The reports of my exit have been insane,’ I replied. He said, ‘We’re here, and whatever you’re thinking of doing next, if we can help you in any way…’ ‘Omarosa, we’re here for you always,’ said Ivanka. ‘We really love you, and if we can help in any way.’ ‘One hundred percent,’ said Jared. ‘Take care. Call us anytime, for anything.’ “

She added that she also received a call from Trump’s other son Eric and his wife, Lara.

Asked about the alleged Javanka tape, Manigault Newman’s attorney, John M. Phillips, said in a statement to PEOPLE, “We cannot comment on that other than saying what our client has said. She stands by every quote in Unhinged.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said Manigault Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

In the past week, Manigault Newman has released recordings of conversations with Kelly and the president that she claims prove Trump “has no idea what’s happening in the White House.”

On Sunday, she took to NBC’s Meet the Press to release a tape of Kelly firing her last year in the Situation Room.

At one point on the recording, Manigault Newman asked whether Trump was aware that she was being fired, and Kelly responded, “Let’s not go down the road,” adding that “the staff and everyone on the staff works for me, not the president.”

Manigault Newman told NBC’s Chuck Todd that she believed that statement showed that “Donald Trump has no idea what’s happening in the White House” — although she went on to admit that after having “subsequent conversations” with Trump, she learned that he did in fact know she was being fired.

She also released a tape of a phone call that she says Trump made to her one day after she was fired by Kelly.

In the audio tape, a voice purportedly belonging to Trump sounds surprised to hear that Kelly had given Manigault Newman the axe.

“Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is heard saying on the tape.

He goes on to say that “nobody even told me about it,” adding, “You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

Trump has also accused Manigault Newman of lying in her book, calling her a “dog” and a “lowlife” in a series of vicious tweets this week.