Omarosa Suspects Mike Pence's Office Wrote NYT Op-Ed in an Effort to Make Pence President

A blistering, anonymous New York Times op-ed slamming president Donald Trump has everyone in Washington asking, who dunnit?

Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed her top suspect, based on similarities in writing style between the op-ed author and communications she’s seen from the office of Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’ve never hidden my suspicion about the vice president’s operation in the White House,” Manigault Newman told Hill.TV. on Friday.

“I went back through my emails,” she said, “and some of the documents that came out of the vice president’s office, and I have to tell you, this op-ed is very similar to the style and communication that comes out of his shop.”

Manigault Newman, 44, author of the explosive new tell-all Unhinged about her time as a senior official in the White House, noted that she doesn’t suspect Pence, 59, himself of writing the New York Times op-ed.

“I believe that his staff, his office might be trying to protect him, but with the ultimate goal of him becoming president of the United States,” she said.

“The clue is in the op-ed … when it says, ‘no matter how this will end,’ meaning that they’re anticipating it may end in impeachment, it may end in him not being reelected, but it gives clues in that particular line for me.”

In a tweet, Pence spokesman Jarrod Agen denied that Pence and his office authored the op-ed.

“The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts.”

Trump — who has called the op-ed author “gutless” and a “coward,” while also suggesting that the Times may have made the whole thing up — on Friday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to launch an investigation into who wrote the anonymous op-ed. Trump also floated the idea of taking legal action against the New York Times.

Legal experts told The Washington Post that no federal crime has been committed by writing the piece and the Justice Department does not have grounds for an investigation.

The op-ed describes a “resistance” movement within the White House to protect the United States from some of Trump’s “misguided impulses.”