Omarosa Manigault Says Trump Campaign Offered Her Hush Money and More Claims in Tell-All Book

Four days before Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s tell-all memoir is set to drop, a list of claims made by the Apprentice-contestant-turned-Trump-aide’s book are circling.

The release of Unhinged, about President Donald Trump‘s White House has been the center of controversy over a dispute about whether Manigault Newman’s allegations are legitimate.

In one particularly contested allegation in the tell-all book, which multiple news outlets have reported, Manigault Newman, who announced her resignation from the Trump administration in December 2017, claims a number or sources told her that Trump was repeatedly recorded using the “N-word.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement saying that the book “is riddled with lies and false accusations,” adding that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who said he was cited as one of Manigault Newman’s sources, tweeted his rejection of her claims.

“I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work,” he tweeted.

Manigault Newman, however, says she recorded conversations she had with the president in the West Wing, according to The Daily Beast. In addition, The Washington Post listened to several of her tapes, confirming that quotations match the recordings recounted in the book excerpts.

Manigault Newman also alleges in her book that Trump’s campaign offered her a $15,000-per-month contract to stay silent after leaving the White House, The Washington Post reported. It is unclear exactly why the former Apprentice star left Trump’s team. At the time of her departure, Sanders issued a statement saying that Manigault Newman had resigned, but in February, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that she had been fired.

Manigault Newman writes that the $15,000 offer came with a nondisclosure agreement, which The Post reviewed, stating that Manigault Newman could not say anything damaging to the president — including all comments about the president, vice president and their families. The contract said that she would be responsible for “diversity outreach,” among other things, The Post reported.

Manigault Newman also claims that Trump called Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband, George Conway, a “f—ing FLIP! Disloyal! F—ing Goo-goo,” according to Axios.

Additionally, the book asserts that the White House has a tanning bed. According to The Post, other White House aides said they have not seen the bed.

In another claim, Manigault Newman references her trip to Haiti, writing that Trump asked her “Why did you choose that s—– country as your first foreign trip?”

Unhinged hits newsstands Aug. 14.