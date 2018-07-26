Omarosa Manigault Is Releasing an 'Explosive' Tell-All Book About Donald Trump's White House

Apprentice-contestant-turned-Trump-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing a new tell-all memoir called Unhinged, about working in President Donald Trump‘s White House.

Gallery Books announced Thursday that it will publish the “explosive, jaw-dropping” book on Aug. 14.

The publisher said in a statement, “A stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number, UNHINGED is a must-read for any concerned citizen.”

Manigault Newman talked about potentially writing a tell-all during a February episode of Celebrity Big Brother, which she joined shortly after announcing her resignation from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison in December. In February, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that Manigault Newman had been fired, which she denies.

Omarosa Manigault Newman and Donald Trump Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Mark Wilson/Getty

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has,” Manigault Newman told her fellow castmates on the show, referring to Trump. “Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next … but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted.

“I have been so loyal to the point where people are like looking at me like something is wrong,” she continued, adding that leaving the White House made her feel like she had “been emancipated” from a “plantation.”

Before joining Trump’s administration as a White House communications director in January 2017, Manigault Newman was a contestant on the first season of the Trump-hosted The Apprentice in 2004 and later appeared on two subsequent seasons. She was also on The Celebrity Apprentice.

A longtime Trump ally, she changed her tune after leaving the White House, saying on Celebrity Big Brother in February that she would never vote for him again “in a million years.”