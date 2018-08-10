Omarosa Manigault Claims There Are Tapes of Donald Trump Using the ‘N-Word’ During The Apprentice

Omarosa Manigault Newman has another bombshell to drop in her forthcoming tell-all memoir about her time in Donald Trump’s administration.

In Unhinged, the Apprentice-contestant-turned-Trump-staffer claims multiple sources told her that Trump was recorded repeatedly using the “N-word” in outtake footage from the NBC reality show, according to a report by The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of the book. The New York Times also confirmed that Manigault Newman made the allegation about the president in her memoir, which comes out on Aug. 14.

There have long been rumors that such outtakes exist. But in her book, the Celebrity Big Brother star goes on to clarify that although she believes the allegations are true, she never personally heard Trump use the racial epithet during her time on the show, The Guardian reported.

When asked about the allegation made by Manigault Newman, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told the Times that the “book is riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” Sanders remarked. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman Matthew Eisman/WireImage

RELATED: Omarosa Manigault Is Releasing an ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Book About Donald Trump’s White House

According to The Guardian, Manigault Newman went on to share that it wasn’t until she announced her resignation from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison in December, that she fully realized “the person [Trump] I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist.

“My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular,” she wrote. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

Omarosa Manigault and Donald Trump Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

This latest allegation comes just one day after The Daily Beast reported that Manigault Newman allegedly secretly recovered conversations she had with the president in the West Wing — and she’s played the tapes for others.

An unnamed source told the outlet that they had listened to least one of Manigault Newman’s recordings featuring Trump, and multiple sources familiar with the tapes told the outlet that it appears to be Trump’s voice on the recordings. The sources described the conversations they heard as inoffensive and commonplace.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Manigualt Newman, who previously starred on Trump’s reality TV show, left her White House role in January 2017 — and it is unclear whether her departure was voluntary. At the time, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement saying that Manigualt Newman had resigned, but in February, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that she had been fired. Manigault Newman denies that claim.

Trump commented on the matter at the time, tweeting, “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.”

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

After leaving the White House, the longtime Trump ally joined the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, where she revealed that she would never vote for Trump again “in a million years.”

While competing on the CBS reality show, she also revealed that she was “thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” even though it would likely cause her legal trouble.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has,” she told her fellow castmates. “Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next … but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted.

“I have been so loyal to the point where people are like looking at me like something is wrong,” she continued, adding that leaving the White House made her feel like she had “been emancipated” from a “plantation.”