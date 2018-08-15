Omarosa Claims Ivanka Trump 'Would Not Stop' Complaining About SNL's 'Complicit' Perfume Ad

Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s tell-all Unhinged claims that Ivanka Trump hated the Saturday Night Live sketch that labeled her “complicit” in March 2017.

“At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was,” Manigault Newman, 44, says about Trump, 36. “We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.”

Scarlett Johansson, 33, played Trump in the spoof perfume ad, which featured a brief appearance by Alec Baldwin, 60, as Donald Trump, 72. “She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s … complicit,” a narrator said. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing. Complicit.”

The skit added, “Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this — but won’t. Also available in a cologne for Jared [Kushner].”

In an interview with CBS News the following month, the first daughter and senior adviser to the president responded to critics who have said she is “complicit” in her father’s agenda.

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” Ivanka said at the time.“I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Manigault Newman’s claim.

The former White House aide claims in her book that the president was also “hurt” by SNL‘s attack on his daughter.

“Donald said to Ivanka, ‘Honey, you’re getting hit so hard! Why are you taking this? Just go back, run the company. I can’t protect you here. I don’t like how hard they’re hitting you,’ ” Manigault Newman writes. “He wanted Jared and Ivanka out of the White House. It hurt him when people attacked her. They were doing it to get to him, and it was working.”

Manigault Newman, who was fired from her job as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison in December 2017, also described in her book what she called the president’s inappropriate relationship with his older daughter.

“As long as I’d known Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka; the way she calls him Daddy,” Manigault Newman, a former Apprentice personality, writes. “In my opinion, based on my observations, their relationship goes right up to the line of appropriate father/daughter behavior and jumps right over it. I believe he covets his daughter. It’s uncomfortable to watch them.”

Manigault Newman says that, during the show’s run, “It appeared to me that Ivanka had gotten so used to his touching her in ways that made others cringe and either didn’t notice it anymore or purposefully allowed it to happen.”

Manigault Newman’s book has made the news for its explosive claims about the Trump White House, including her assertion that a tape exists of the president saying the N-word during filming of The Apprentice.

Trump has denied claims that he used the N-word while filming the reality television show. Asked about the allegations during a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she “can’t guarantee” that such a tape doesn’t exist.

Sanders previously said in a statement that Manigault Newman’s book “is riddled with lies and false accusations.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration,” she added.