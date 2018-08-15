All About Omarosa's Husband John Allen Newman, a Pastor Who Worked on President Obama's Campaign

As the shocking claims from Omarosa Manigault Newman new book about President Trump continue to make headlines, some are wondering about the man behind the woman — her husband, Pastor John Allen Newman.

Omarosa, 44, married John, her second husband, at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in April of last year — and afterwards brought members of her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an impromptu wedding photo shoot.

Here are five things to know about Newman.

1. He is a pastor.

John is the head pastor at the Sanctuary of Mount Calvary baptist church in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s actually something the couple have in common: Omarosa told PEOPLE in 2016 that she was an assistant pastor at Weller Street Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

2. He’s a Democrat who worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

John is a Democrat who worked on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign from 1984 to 1988, as well as former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, according to his church’s website.

During Obama’s presidency, John remained in close contact with members of the White House staff and attended briefings with senior staffers as well as with President Obama, the website adds.

Omarosa Manigault Newman and John Newman on their wedding day Omarosa/Twitter

3. He proposed to Omarosa in front of his congregation.

John proposed to Omarosa in front of his congregation in July 2016. The couple, who met while Omarosa was teaching at Howard University, became engaged after dating for less than a year, Newsweek reported.

4. He popped the question with a 5-carat diamond engagement ring.

Omarosa showed the custom ring off to PEOPLE in 2016, calling it “magnificent” and “spectacular.”

“He got it designed by a friend and Atlanta-area jeweler. I said to him, ‘This is an engagement ring?!’ And he said, ‘That’s engagement, wedding band and anniversary!’ I know he really wanted to make a statement with the ring and he did.”

5. They make their relationship work by putting politics aside.

Omarosa told PEOPLE in 2016 that her relationship with John could be “very difficult” due to their political differences.

“We’re the most unique political couple in America in the sense that we’re literally on as far ends of the spectrum as you can possibly get,” she said. “We have to find a way to balance that.”

But she says they make their relationship work by keeping politics “separate.”

“The love that we have for each other transcends all political parties, views and stances. We don’t always agree on political issues but we do agree to support each other,” she explained. “All of his friends are like, ‘What’s going on? Your future wife is a Trump supporter!’ and people ask me, ‘How is it that you’re about to marry a high-level Democrat?’ We are each other’s refuge from the craziness.”