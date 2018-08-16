Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit on Her: 'He Acts Inappropriately with All Women'

Omarosa Manigault Newman claims she is one of many women who have been hit on by Donald Trump.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Joe Madison on Thursday, the former Apprentice star admitted she is “included” in the list of women the president has acted inappropriately with.

“Donald Trump hits on all women. He acts inappropriately with all women. And yes, I’m included in that,” she shared on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show.

“I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things [to], has looked at inappropriately,” she added, before describing an incident she wrote about in her tell-all memoir, which was released on Tuesday.

“I talk about a particular scene in the book where Donald Trump walks up and he grabs a woman during a shoot, a TV Guide shoot that I’m a part of, and he grabs her and starts talking to her in inappropriate ways,” she remarked.

Since taking office, reports have broken of Trump’s affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, both of which he has denied. Prior to winning the election, a leaked tape from 2005 was released showing Trump saying he could “do anything” to women because he was a “star.” He later apologized for the recording.

During the SiriusXM interview, Manigault Newman also explained what she meant in her book by claiming that Melania Trump is eagerly awaiting the moment when she can divorce her husband.

“That’s my personal opinion from knowing them for 15 years,” she shared. “I’ve known Melania since she was engaged to Donald, not just married [to] him, engaged. You have to go back to 2003 and I can tell you that she is biding her time.”

“She is fed up with him and you will see her making public statements that completely go against what her husband is saying. That is unprecedented in the history of any presidential marriage,” she continued. “To see the First Lady completely go against the grain of her husband. The President.”

In her book, Manigault Newman wrote that she believes the First Lady is asserting her power in small ways to intentionally embarrass or “punish” her husband, including her decision to wear the “I really don’t care jacket.”

However, Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday that “Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa.”

“It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the President,” she continued.

In response to the publication of Unhinged, President Trump has taken to Twitter in a rage. He recently tweeted that Manigault Newman is a “dog” and has “zero credibility.”

However, most recently the president actually thanked Manigault Newman, after the GOP’s official Twitter account shared a compilation of clips in which the former White House aide, who had always been a loyal support of the Trump before she was fired from her White House position, enthusiastically praised him.

“Thank you for the kind words Omarosa!” he wrote alongside the video.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also issued a statement saying that Newman’s book “is riddled with lies and false accusations,” adding that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

And on Tuesday, the president’s campaign announced it has filed for arbitration against Manigault Newman — who has also released multiple secret tapes to the public that concern her firing from the White House — for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement, according to CNN. (Manigault Newman’s attorney, John Phillips, told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday: “At this time, we haven’t seen any legal action and don’t have a comment on it.”)