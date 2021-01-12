Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Identified In Video from U.S. Capitol Riots: Report

Keller won five medals during his Olympic career, including two gold medals as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team alongside Michael Phelps

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller has been identified as having taken part in the U.S. Capitol riots last Wednesday, according to reports.

Keller, a swimmer who won two gold medals on the U.S. relay team along with Michael Phelps, was identified by former teammates and coaches via social media images showing him inside the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 38-year-old was not seen committing any violent acts in the images, which were taken during the pro-Trump siege on the Capitol building that left five people dead. Video on social media shows a man that appears to be Keller wading in a crowd of rioters who were being pushed out from the Capitol Rotunda by law enforcement, inside the building.

The Times reported a number of Keller's former teammates and coaches identified him in a video posted on Twitter by a reporter from the conservative news outlet Townhall.

Image zoom Klete Keller | Credit: getty images

Keller was identifiable, according to the report, because he was wearing an U.S. Olympic team jacket and that his protective facemask — meant to be worn to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — was not covering his face.

The video had reportedly been shared widely among the swimming community and the Times reported that "several people" alerted law enforcement after viewing the clip.

Swimming news website SwimSwam was first to report the news on Monday. The site reported that Keller's social media accounts have been deleted but he was an "outspoken supporter" of President Donald Trump, according to his past posts.

Neither Keller or his family responded to PEOPLE's attempts to reach them for comment. Keller has not made any public statements regarding his reported involvement in what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later denounced as a "failed insurrection" attempt.

USA Swimming also did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Klete Keller | Credit: getty images

Law enforcement officials from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations gave a stern warning Tuesday that rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol would be tracked down and charged.

"Regardless of if it was just a trespass in the Capitol or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found," said Michael Sherwin, the Acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Keller attended USC before making the Olympics team, swimming on behalf of the U.S. in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 games.

He won five medals during his Olympic career, including two gold medals as a part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team, which included Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Peter Vanderkaay. The team won the gold in Athens in 2004 and again four years later, in Beijing.

More recently, Keller was an employee for the commercial real estate firm Hoff & Leigh in Colorado Springs, Colorado, The Washington Post reported. In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday afternoon, Hoff & Leigh said Keller resigned from the company.