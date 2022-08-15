Former Trump Official Says She Once Found Classified Documents in White House Ladies' Room

Olivia Troye can “remember the panic” of realizing what was left on a bathroom shelf but said mishandling sensitive documents was “a known thing” in Trump’s White House

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

Published on August 15, 2022 12:02 PM
olivia troye
Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, says it was "a known thing" in the Trump White House that her colleagues were sometimes careless in handling sensitive documents.

"I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building," Troye said during an interview with MSNBC following explosive revelations about top secret materials seized at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during an FBI search last week.

The discovery of files in the bathroom happened before the pandemic, Troye told Insider, adding that she "thought it was odd that someone put them down and forgot them."

Troye, who eventually left her job in the administration and has become a critic of the former president, said she immediately turned the materials over to security.

"I covered it up, I put it in a folder. It wasn't marked properly," she said Friday. "I was not expecting to walk into the ladies' room and find a document like that."

In a follow-up interview on Sunday, Troye told MSNBC that she can still "remember the panic" when she realized what had been carelessly left on a bathroom shelf.

"There is sort of a blood-pressure rise in you where you pick it up, and you're like, 'Oh what do I do with this? I have a responsibility to protect it.'"

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., home Aug. 8. The warrant and a signed receipt from the search were unsealed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday and showed that 11 sets of classified documents — including some marked top secret — were taken from the former president's property.

A source previously told The Washington Post that the investigation was in regard to sensitive materials, including those pertaining to nuclear weapons.

The warrant also indicated that Trump was being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws related to national security.

Troye said officials with security clearance that allow them to view and handle classified materials typically take measures to keep them secured. But according to her, that didn't always happen in the Trump White House.

"It was a known thing. People would carry documents around — especially political appointees — around and traditionally you would put it in a pouch, and you would secure it, and you would lock the pouch and then carry it," Troye said. "That's not what was the norm in the White House, and I do think there were numerous situations where you would see this kind of behavior."

"For those of us that have clearances, again, you do have a responsibility to protect the information," Troye added. "You don't carry it home and store it for whatever number of months in an unclassified facility."

Trump has said on Truth Social that any documents in his possession had been declassified.

