From the podium in the briefing room, the pop star said she was "beyond honored and humbled" to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations"

Olivia Rodrigo Visits the White House to Urge Young People to Get Vaccinated: 'Happy to Lend My Support'

Olivia Rodrigo took her talents all the way to the White House on Wednesday, meeting with President Joe Biden and the country's top COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to record videos urging young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The White House says the videos will be published on both Rodrigo's and the White House's social channels.

Reporters shared images on Wednesday afternoon of the 18-year-old Rodrigo, in white platforms and a pink tweed skirt suit, taking a tour of the building prior to her meeting with the president.

In a speech in the White House briefing room, Rodrigo spoke to the press corps, saying she was "beyond honored and humbled" to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations."

Rodrigo continued: "I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

In an announcement Tuesday, the White House said that Rodrigo — whose chart-topping debut album, Sour, was released in May — would come record videos about vaccinations, "including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated."

The pop sensation's visit is part of the Biden-Harris administration's continued push to get more young people vaccinated. To do so, the White House is working with schools and pediatricians, as well as leveraging social media and celebrity influencers.

According to the White House, Biden and Fauci's YouTube Town Hall "drove millions of views to young people around vaccination efforts." Dr. Fauci has also participated in several TikTok Q&As with young influencers, while Vice President Kamala Harris recently hosted a meeting centered on vaccines with a group of social media influencers.

While cases of COVID-19 have slowed in the U.S. as more Americans get vaccinated, the highly contagious Delta variant is now spreading throughout the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.

In the last several weeks, cases from the Delta variant have spiked and federal health experts say it is on track to become the dominant strain in many states.