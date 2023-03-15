Okla. Lawmaker Cites the Bible in Defending the Use of Corporal Punishment Against Children with Disabilities

Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen is coming under fire after opposing a bill that would bar schools from spanking children with disabilities, arguing that the Bible "would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment."

The Republican's remarks came during debate on a bill introduced by Rep. John Talley in the state this week. The bill failed to reach the necessary 51 yeas to pass, receiving 45 votes in favor, 43 against and 13 excused.

The bill, as written, would prohibit school district personnel "from using corporal punishment on any student identified with a disability in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973."

The bill defines corporal punishment as "the deliberate infliction of physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking, slapping or any other physical force used as a means of discipline."

Speaking on the Oklahoma state floor during debate this week, Olsen argued, "God's word is higher than all the so-called experts."

"Several scriptures could be read here," Olsen added, The Washington Post reports. "Let me read just one, Proverbs 29: 'The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.' So that would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment."

Oklahoma state Rep. John Talley. Facebook

Talley, who the Post reports is a minister, took issue with that assessment, arguing, "Why don't we follow all the other Old Testament laws? There's about 4,000 of them, and one of them is to not allow wives to wear jewelry, or stone your child if they're disobedient. Why don't we do that? Because we pick and choose what we want to follow."

State Rep. Randy Randleman, a Republican, joined Rep. Olsen in arguing against Talley's bill, asserting that failing to discipline a child could be akin to nurturing them "too much."

"If you nurture too much, that child's going to have control. He's going to take charge. But then there are other children that have anxiety. I wouldn't think about doing that," Randleman said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the Post, Oklahoma is one of 19 states where corporal punishment is still legal in public schools.

Earlier this year, Talley — who is also a Republican — cited data showing that corporal punishment has been used with frequency in Oklahoma, even when it comes to children with special needs.

"Just over the last two years we've had 63 school districts, 455 times there has been a special needs student that has had corporal punishment used against them in the state of Oklahoma," Talley said, per Fox 25.