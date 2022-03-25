Okla. Candidate Ends Run for Congress, Enters Rehab After Slumber Party Meltdown: 'There Is Help'

Abby Broyles said she had contemplated killing herself before seeking treatment after using alcohol for decades to cope with anxiety and insomnia

Democrat Abby Broyles, a lawyer and former journalist running for Congress in Oklahoma, has ended her candidacy after apologizing for her erratic behavior in front of young girls at slumber party last month.

"I am ending my campaign for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District to focus on myself and my happiness," Broyles, 32, wrote Thursday in a post on Medium. "This decision hasn't been easy to make; I got into politics because I wanted to help people. To give every Oklahoman a fair shot and a decent life. To my family, friends, and supporters who've stood by me and believed in me when I was on top of my game and when I fell from grace, thank you."

At a sleepover before Valentine's Day a friend threw for her daughter at their home, Broyles said she took unfamiliar sleeping medication and drank too much wine, causing her to blackout and hallucinate.

Twelve- and 13-year-old girls who attended the party and their parents have said Broyles vomited into a laundry hamper and allegedly acted in a "vile, cruel, and bigoted" way toward the young guests.

In previous comments to local media, Broyles apologized for what others said she did but maintained she was unaware.

"I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior — when I didn't know what I was doing — caused," Broyles told a local TV station last month. "I'm deeply sorry."

In her post on Thursday, she wrote that she had "checked myself into rehab a couple weeks ago and am already making dramatic progress." She acknowledged she "hit rock bottom" after years of drinking to cope with anxiety. "I've gone the longest I've ever gone without a drink in more than a decade."

Broyles described the fallout and media coverage of the slumber party incident — which also reportedly included swearing and ridiculing the girls she was chaperoning — as "the longest 9 days of my life."

"I'd received death threats, got obliterated by cyber cowards hiding behind their computer screens and furiously typing on their keyboards, and got bombarded with prank calls … telling me to drop out of politics and go kill myself," she wrote. "The public barrage was the result of a night I honestly can't remember."

The anguish, Broyles said, led her to contemplate killing herself after absconding to a hotel room 1,300 miles from home to in search of "sanctuary away from sanctimonious ridicule."

"Surrounded by empty wine and liquor bottles, I stared at the dark circles under my eyes in the bathroom mirror, and this time, I didn't just tell myself I'm 'not good enough.' This time I told myself I was done. I ruined my life. I felt hopeless. I was an embarrassment," she wrote.

"I don't remember what all I drank before I sent a couple suicidal texts to close friends and sent a tweet out [now deleted] that said, 'You guys win. I'll just kill myself.' I blacked out and woke up on a gurney."

Broyles ended up in an emergency room, she said.

The former journalist also wrote on Medium about the pressures of her broadcast career and a previous unsuccessful run for office in Oklahoma as well as a decades-long struggle with her self-worth, severe anxiety, insomnia and — while she was in college — anorexia.

"Now's the time to take on my own fight that I've been running from for 20 years: facing my mental health challenges head on," she said of her decision to seek treatment. "I don't know what the journey ahead for me looks like, but I'm grateful to be alive with a fighting spirit and keep my promise — I'm not done yet."

Broyles said she decided speak about her experience in part to let others know there's a way out of the cycle of drug and alcohol abuse to cope with mental health issues.