A Congressional Candidate in Oklahoma Was Caught Red-Handed Stealing His Competitor's Signs

A Democratic congressional candidate in Oklahoma has confessed to removing his opponent’s signs from a local intersection after his actions were caught on camera and posted on Facebook.

On the eve of the state’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, Tom Guild admitted in a statement, “Sometimes, in the heat and rush of a campaign, mistakes are made. On reflection, removing some of my opponent’s signs — for any reason — was a mistake on my part for which I sincerely apologize.”

“There are very important issues at stake in this election, and I urge everyone who has not yet done so to get out tomorrow and vote,” Guild added.

Tom Guild Sue Ogrocki/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Surveillance camera footage published online and sent to news outlets Monday evening revealed a man who appeared to be Guild removing at least three signs belonging to one of his Democratic opponents, Kendra Horn, and then walking away with the signs.

According to the Oklahoman, Mark Mann, an Oklahoma City School Board member, witnessed Guild taking the signs and took two grainy photos which he later shared on Facebook.

“It kind of shocked me, especially from a candidate for Congress,” Mann told the newspaper.