Oklahoma Candidate Is 'Deeply Sorry' for Reported Meltdown Around Tween Girls at Slumber Party

Abby Broyles blamed wine and an unfamiliar medication after she was accused of insulting young girls and throwing up in a laundry hamper at a pre-Valentine's Day sleepover

An Oklahoma candidate for Congress is apologizing for her behavior at a pre-Valentine's Day sleepover for 12- and 13-year-old girls which reportedly turned ugly and alarmed parents.

Abby Broyles, a lawyer and former journalist who is running as a Democrat to represent her state's 5th Congressional District, told local TV station KFOR in a story published last week that too much wine and taking an unfamiliar sleeping medication were to blame for a blackout that caused her to hallucinate, vomit into a laundry hamper and allegedly insult children at a slumber party a friend threw at her home for her daughter and middle school classmates.

Broyles, 32, allegedly called one girl an "acne f---er," causing her to leave the room in tears, according to NonDoc.com, which first reported the story. She is also accused of calling another girl a "Hispanic f---er" and a third a "judgy f---er."

"It was like an attack," Sarah Matthews, whose daughter was at the home where the incident occurred, told KFOR, a station where Broyles once worked. "Like personal, vicious attacks."

Broyles threw up into a laundry basket and on a girl's shoes, according to NoDoc.com.

"I am disgusted by your behavior and find it appalling you couldn't understand why their parents are angry. Your vile, cruel, and bigoted behavior should not be excused or 'swept under the rug,' Matthews, the mother who spoke out, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Not only did you scare and traumatize these beautiful girls with your words, you ruined a pair of their shoes with your vomit! (Which she saved up to buy with her own money!)" Matthews wrote. "Considering how much you bragged about how 'rich and successful' you are to these children, surely you can afford to replace her shoes!"

"I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior — when I didn't know what I was doing — caused," Broyles told KFOR News. "I'm deeply sorry."

Abby Broyles Credit: Garett Fisbeck/AP/Shutterstock

Broyles also told the TV station that she was originally invited by a friend to attend the Valentine's Day party, which took place on Feb. 11, for a group of girls. She brought wine.

"She [the party host] was the only parent there that night and we're good friends and I'm over at the house quite a bit," Broyles said. "I've known them for years and so it was no big deal for me to go and stay during a sleepover, and the girls and I had a great time."

After sushi and wine, the group reportedly watched Titanic in a theater room at the home before the night took a turn.

"For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia," Broyles told KFOR, adding that her friend gave her "medication I had never taken before."

"I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don't remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper," Broyles maintained.

"I remember starting to hallucinate, and the rest is just blurry," she said. "I just remember opening my eyes, and I had gotten sick in this hamper and I didn't know where I was. It was the most awful experience that I've had."

One of the children who attended the party said of Broyles, "It was like it was a switch and she started being rude to people. Early in the evening, she had been nice."

The girl, who is 12, also told NoDoc.com, "She was telling me I wasn't going to be as successful as her," but she chose not to respond because she said she was afraid.

Broyles denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol.

"For people who say I just blacked out and I'm making this up, you don't know me," she told KFOR. "I would never ever say anything hurtful. I've never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that's why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that's what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it."

She also initially denied the allegations when NoDoc.com contacted her by phone. "I have been out of town on a fundraising trip, and they are awful and offensive and false," Broyles told the outlet. "I don't know these women and I don't know what is behind this, but it's just not true."

Broyles later released a statement to KFOR to address that denial.

"That phone call was terrifying and caught me off guard," she said. "I remember hearing the accusations and just repeating 'no, no, no' and then hanging up."

Asked if the incident has hurt her chances for an election win, Broyles said she will "be okay no matter what happens."