The former president shared a photo from his second inauguration while his wife gave her social media followers a glimpse at their life far away from Washington, D.C.

The Obamas Swap Sweet Valentine's Day Messages: 'To All the Adventures We Have Ahead'

The Obamas are showing that their love can be dressed up or down in a pair of Valentine's Day Instagram posts.

To show his romantic side, former President Barack Obama, 60, posted a pic of his dance with wife Michelle, 58, at a ball for his second inauguration in early 2013.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, the former first lady shows off a floor-length red gown by Jason Wu and a huge grin as the pair danced to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Let's Stay Together."

"Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind," President Obama wrote for the caption. "Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life."

Meanwhile, Mrs. Obama posted a photo of her own on Instagram, though her selection shows a more casual moment between the pair who celebrated 29 years of marriage last year.

The couple are pictured in workout gear in Hawaii, where they keep an annual tradition of spending the holidays in the surf and sun with their two adult daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

Barack and Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle Obama | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

"I feel so blessed to be able to spend every day with this guy," Mrs. Obama said of what appears to be a photo of the pair hiking along a beach.

"Happy Valentine's Day, Barack! Here's to all the adventures we have ahead."

Though they've made a habit of sharing their relationship with the world in sweet photos and tender messages on birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, the Obamas also make a point of getting honest about the challenges of making marriage last.

"We didn't have role models of the hard times because our parents, their generation were taught you don't talk about marriage and you definitely don't talk about the hard times," Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE in 2021. "So, when you're young and coming up and raising a family together, no one has prepared you for the fact that there will be times when you will have to devote your energies to other things."

Despite the hard parts, President Obama made it clear it's all been worth it in an anniversary message he sent to "Miche" on Instagram last October.