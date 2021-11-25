The former president and first lady posted their well wishes to the nation on Instagram with photos of the family and their happy pup

The Obamas Celebrate Thanksgiving with Family Throwback and a Message from Dog Sunny: 'Have a Wonderful Day'

The Obamas are reflecting as a family — and sharing warm wishes with the country — this Thanksgiving.

In a throwback photo from 2013 that the former president posted to Instagram, Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, are seen handing out food with veterans volunteer group Mission Continues at a warehouse food bank.

Michelle's mother, Marian Robinson, also appears in the image.

"This Thanksgiving, I am reminded of the many things — big and small — we have to be thankful for," President Obama, 60, wrote in the caption. "Michelle and I are especially grateful for our family, for the progress we continue to make as a country, and for the young leaders around the world who are working to build a better future. We send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating today, and hope you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving."

The first lady also sent holiday wishes to her Instagram followers — with a little help from the family's beloved dog.

"Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family!" Mrs. Obama, 57, wrote. "We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love."

Spending time with Malia, a recent Harvard graduate, and Sasha, who attends the University of Michigan, during the holiday is likely a welcome thrill for the former president.

"I like the idea of family, I like the idea of being there as a husband and a dad," the former president said of raising his girls earlier this year.

The Obamas celebrated 29 years of marriage in October.

Mrs. Obama also cherishes downtime with the young women, who spent eight childhood years in the White House while their father was president.

Michelle Obama Twitter From left: Barack, Sasha, Malia and Michelle Obama | Credit: Michelle Obama Twitter

During the onset of COVID-19 in the U.S., Sasha and Malia spent more time at home — which was a welcome silver lining for their mother.

"This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," Mrs. Obama said. "Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationship with our children even greater."

Her husband might want to watch out for a bit of Turkey Day teasing in a house full of Obama women.