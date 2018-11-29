Obama Takes Jab at Trump Over Mueller Investigation: 'Nobody in My Administration Got Indicted'

Barack Obama is once again reminding the American public that his administration faced far less legal scrutiny than that of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday — just two days before Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Russia investigation after being charged by special counsel Robert Mueller — the 44th commander in chief, 57, stated plainly of Trump, “Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted.”

According to footage from the Houston Chronicle, the former president took shots at Trump, without mentioning his name, in front of more than one thousand people — including fellow interviewee former Secretary of State James A. Baker III and political historian Jon Meacham — at a gala for the nonpartisan Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.

Obama continued, “By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons.”

This is at least the second time Obama has made such a comparison between his administration and the current one. In October, at a Democratic campaign event in Milwaukee ahead of the midterms, he called out Trump’s failure “to take on corruption. Remember that?” he said.

“They have gone to Washington and just plundered away. In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team,” Obama continued, before concluding, “Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

As of Nov. 29, Mueller has charged five Americans affiliated with Trump, 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and two others, according to Business Insider. The biggest names of the bunch include: Cohen; Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s campaign; Konstantin Kilimnik, Manafort’s “right-hand man”; Rick Gates, a Manafort business partner; George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser; and Michael Flynn, former national security adviser.

Earlier this month, at the Obama Foundation’s second annual summit in Chicago, the Dreams of My Father author seemed to slam Trump once again without explicitly naming him, a strategy he has returned to post-midterms.

During his speech, Obama argued that progress is hindered in the U.S. because “we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues,” according to NBC News.

In response, the crowd laughed, and Obama continued, “We are fraught with stuff, and so if that is the case, then the single most important thing we have to invest in is … people. We have got to get people to figure out how they work together in a cooperative, thoughtful, constructive way.”