Obama Campaigns with Biden for First Time, Slams Trump for Treating Presidency Like a 'Reality Show'

"He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends," Barack Obama said of Donald Trump's time as president

Former President Barack Obama delivered a critical takedown of Donald Trump on Saturday and called out his successor for only caring about "feeding his ego" during his time in the White House.

At a drive-in rally for Democratic nominee and his former vice president Joe Biden in Flint, Michigan, Obama slammed Trump for failing to focus on the nation and instead only working to promote himself using a "reality show" style of politics.

"[Trump] hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention that he craves," Obama, 59, said. "But unfortunately, the rest of us have to live with the consequences."

Speaking less than one week before the Nov. 3 election, Obama explained the differences between Biden and Trump, insisting that Biden would be dedicated to his role as president much like he was as vice president under Obama.

"I can tell you that the presidency doesn’t change who you are. It shows who are you. It reveals who you are,” Obama explained. “And for eight years, Joe was the last one in the room when I made a big decision."

Image zoom Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While "Trump cares about feeding his ego," Obama asserted, "Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe."

"Tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better. You've got to have a plan. You've got to put in the work," the Democrat continued. "Joe's not going to screw up testing. Joe's not going to call scientist's idiots. He's not going to host superspreader events across this country."

The former president also mocked Trump's "obsession with crowd size," claiming it is "the one measure he has of success."

Image zoom Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Image zoom Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Did nobody come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Is he traumatized?” Obama asked. “What’s with crowds?”

As Obama has done in previous takedowns of Trump, the former president then slammed the 74-year-old commander-in-chief for his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, condemning Trump's argument that American voters and the media are "too focused" on the virus.

"'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage. And now he’s accusing doctors of profiting off of this pandemic," Obama said, referencing the baseless argument Trump made while campaigning in Michigan on Friday.

"He does not understand the notion that somebody would risk their lives to save others without making a buck," he continued.

Last weekend, Obama made similar remarks about Trump during a Florida drive-in rally, in which he asserted that his successor is not going to "suddenly protect all of us" when he isn't taking the "basic steps" of COVID protection himself.

"Eight months into this pandemic, eight months into this pandemic, new cases are breaking records," Obama explained. "Donald Trump isn't going to suddenly protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Image zoom Former President Barack Obama speaking at a Joe Biden campaign event in Philadelphia on Wednesday. | Credit: Chuck Kennedy/Biden For President

Trump was hospitalized with the virus earlier this month and received a mix of steroids, antivirals and experimental antibody treatments. He has frequently shown his disdain for wearing masks, either by not complying or mocking them.

Obama continued to stress during his speech that Trump "doesn't have a plan" to combat the virus, and "doesn't take responsibility for what's happening across the country."

During a rare in-person campaign appearance in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, the father of two again derided Trump for his response to the pandemic, which has so far led to the deaths of more than 230,000 Americans, according to a New York Times tracker.

"Presidents up for re-election usually ask if the country is better off than it was four years ago," Obama said. "I'll tell you one thing: Four years ago you’d be tailgating here at the Lincoln instead of watching a speech from your cars."