Obama Center Halts Construction After Noose Found: 'Shameless Act of Cowardice and Hate'

The builders of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago are offering a $100,000 reward to identify those responsible for a noose found Thursday morning on the construction site

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 07:53 PM
Construction continues on the Obama Presidential Center on Aug. 22, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Photo: Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty

Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating after the discovery of a noose on the Obama Presidential Center construction site halted work.

The Lakeside Alliance, a cohort of Black-owned construction firms spearheading the project, tells PEOPLE they are working with CPD to "identify those responsible" for the "act of hate" that was discovered Thursday morning at the site in Jackson Park on the South Side.

CPD tells PEOPLE they are "aware of this matter and it is under investigation."

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings," the Alliance shared in a statement. "We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers."

The Alliance adds that they are "horrified" by the "shameful act" and are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify those responsible.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" data-inlink="true">Barack Obama</a>
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty

"Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect," the statement concludes.

The Obama Foundation says in a statement to PEOPLE: "This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident."

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated the groundbreaking of the $500 million construction project in September 2021. The sprawling campus is intended to expand on their legacy of public service.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Obamas' New Chapter: From Malia and Sasha Being Roommates to their Funny Family Text Chain

"This day has been a long time coming," President Obama, 61, said in his speech at the time, explaining that nearby neighborhoods were "where I put my ideas about democracy and social change to the test. Chicago is where I found the purpose I was seeking.

"Most important, it's where I met the brilliant and beautiful daughter of the South Side of Chicago, Michelle Lavaughn Robinson."

Barack added: "Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began. Those beliefs guided me all the way through the presidency, and they have shaped our vision for the Obama Presidential Center."

Related Articles
barack Obama in hawaii as a child
On Barack Obama's 61st Birthday, He Remembers His Late Mother — and Reveals New Project to Honor Her
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
obama trump
Fact Check: Did Barack Obama Illegally Take 30 Million Pages of Documents to Chicago?
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
President Barack Obama
'Sesame Street' Puppets, a Homemade Marshmallow Gun and More: Behind the Scenes of Obama's Museum
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday, Rosalynn Carter: Look Back at Her Life in Photos
Donald Trump
Trump Took 15 Boxes of Presidential Files to Mar-a-Lago — Reportedly Including Obama's Note to Him
Barack Obama Presidential Center
The Obamas Recall Lessons in Love and Politics at Presidential Center Groundbreaking in Chicago
amazon
Amazon Shuts Down Conn. Construction Site After 7th Noose Found: 'Not Tolerating This Nonsense'
James Brolin and actress/singer Barbra Streisand hold hands as they stand next to one another as they attend Showtime's Pre Golden Globe Party on January 24, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
amazon
Amazon Closes Conn. Construction Site Again After 8th Noose Found: 'It's Deplorable'
Obama Presidential Center
Obama Presidential Center Is Expected to Break Ground in August: ‘A Space for the Community’