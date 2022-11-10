Obama Center Halts Construction After Noose Found: 'Shameless Act of Cowardice and Hate'

Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating after the discovery of a noose on the Obama Presidential Center construction site halted work.

The Lakeside Alliance, a cohort of Black-owned construction firms spearheading the project, tells PEOPLE they are working with CPD to "identify those responsible" for the "act of hate" that was discovered Thursday morning at the site in Jackson Park on the South Side.

CPD tells PEOPLE they are "aware of this matter and it is under investigation."

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings," the Alliance shared in a statement. "We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers."

The Alliance adds that they are "horrified" by the "shameful act" and are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify those responsible.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty

"Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect," the statement concludes.

The Obama Foundation says in a statement to PEOPLE: "This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident."

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated the groundbreaking of the $500 million construction project in September 2021. The sprawling campus is intended to expand on their legacy of public service.

"This day has been a long time coming," President Obama, 61, said in his speech at the time, explaining that nearby neighborhoods were "where I put my ideas about democracy and social change to the test. Chicago is where I found the purpose I was seeking.

"Most important, it's where I met the brilliant and beautiful daughter of the South Side of Chicago, Michelle Lavaughn Robinson."

Barack added: "Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began. Those beliefs guided me all the way through the presidency, and they have shaped our vision for the Obama Presidential Center."