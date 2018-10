In his new photo book, Shade, former Obama photographer Pete Souza juxtaposes images of Barack Obama’s time as president with tumultous moments from the Trump White House.

Here, Obama is shown greeting costumed children, including one dressed as a witch, during Halloween 2010.

“A different kind of witch hunt,” Souza captioned the photo, making a reference to President Donald Trump’s tweet from February 27, 2017.

“WITCH HUNT!” President Donald Trump tweeted at 7:49 a.m., in reference to allegations that his campaign colluded with Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.