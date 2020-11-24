The Most Adorable Photos of the Obama Family
The former first daughters grew up right before our eyes! See the sweetest pics of the family of four — and yes, Sunny and Bo — through the years
Family of Four
The Obamas welcomed their daughter, Malia Ann Obama, on July 4, 1998, and her little sister, Sasha, on July 10, 2001.
Daddy's Girls
On Father's Day 2017, Michelle wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo, "Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you."
Make a Wish
Life as a politician's daughter includes celebrating your dad's birthday on the campaign trail! In 2004, Michelle, Sasha and Malia helped dear old dad blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
Quality Time
Here, the soon-to-be first daughters waited with their parents for election results in their dad's 2004 Illinois senate race.
Confetti Celebration
In 2004, Malia held onto her dad, the newest senator of Illinois, while Sasha hugged her mom as the family celebrated the big win.
XOXO
In 2007, Obama gave Sasha a kiss on her head while playing cards on the presidential campaign trail.
Center Stage
In 2008, Malia and Sasha joined their parents onstage in Iowa and beamed at the audience.
Meet the First Children
Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when their dad became president-elect of the United States in 2008.
Family Vacation
The former first lady posted this throwback photo of the family on vacation in honor of her husband's birthday in 2020.
Hand to Hold
In his 2008 Father's Day speech, Obama said of being a girl dad, "It's up to us to say to our daughters, don't ever let images on TV tell you what you are worth, because I expect you to dream without limit and reach for those goals."
A Great Role Model
Obama gushed about his wife's parenting skills to Essence in 2013, adding that he felt he and the FLOTUS had set a great example for their daughters..
"The great thing about the girls is they've got a wonderful role model in their mom," he said. "They've seen how Michelle and I interact — not only the love but also the respect that I show to their mom. So I think they have pretty high expectations about how relationships should be, and that gives me some confidence about the future."
Mom-in-Chief
Michelle Obama said in 2015 in her commencement address at Tuskegee University, "I love our daughters more than anything in the world ― more than life itself. And while that may not be the first thing that some folks want to hear from an Ivy League-educated lawyer, it is truly who I am. So for me, being mom-in-chief is, and always will be, job number one."
First Family's First Fourth
Barack Obama chatted with Malia as Sasha and Michelle Obama looked on during their first Fourth of July celebration in the White House.
Who Let the Dog Out?
The girls were on hand to introduce their new bro-fur — and the nation's First Dog — Bo, to the press in April 2009.
Bo has since passed away in May at 12 years old after battling cancer.
Dad Joke Pro
The girls were always down to laugh at one of their father's signatures, Turkey Pardon dad jokes. In 2015, the girls chuckled when their dad remarked, "Time flies, even if turkeys don't."
Proud Dad
In his Farewell Address in 2017, Obama said of his daughters, "Malia and Sasha ... Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."
Cue the tears!
One Big Happy Family
It doesn't get much more picture perfect than the Obamas ... plus their dogs, Sunny and Bo. Here they all are in April 2015.
Great Mom on the Great Wall
In honor of Mother's Day 2020, the former president wrote a sweet tribute to his wife alongside a photo of her with their daughters in China. He captioned the sweet snap, "Happy Mother's Day to the most caring, brilliant, funny, and grounded woman I know—a perfect role model not just for our daughters, but so many others. Love you, @MichelleObama."
From Their First Day...
The former FLOTUS recalled the first day her daughters headed to the White House in her remarks at the 2016 Democratic Convention. She said, "I will never forget that winter morning as I watched our girls, just seven and ten years old, pile into those black SUVs with all those big men with guns. And I saw their little faces pressed up against the window, and the only thing I could think was, 'What have we done?' See, because at that moment, I realized that our time in the White House would form the foundation for who they would become, and how well we managed this experience could truly make or break them."
...To Now
In the four years since their dad left office, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, are both in college. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have been social distancing with their parents and taking classes remotely.
"Malia and Sasha have been with us almost continuously since March, with just a few breaks," their dad told PEOPLE.
"Like a lot of families who are lucky enough not to have to worry about losing a job, or a family member getting sick, there are times where it's felt claustrophobic, I'm sure, for them," Obama said of his girls.
But he admits that "for Michelle and me as parents, to have this bonus time where your kids are having dinner with you every night and we're playing games and watching movies together — there's been a lot of joy to that."
Happy Family
"I think we came out of it whole," President Obama told PEOPLE of his family and their eight years in the White House. "There were great joys in the White House. There was never a time where we didn't recognize what an extraordinary privilege it was to be there. Most importantly, our children emerged intact and they are wonderful, kind, thoughtful, creative — and not entitled — young women. So that's a big sigh of relief."
Family Matters
Malia and Sasha have also become very close as they've gotten older.
"Now they're both old enough, where they just enjoy each other's company," Obama told PEOPLE of his daughters, "and to be together as a family and see how they've become these marvelous young women — there's been no greater joy than that."