The Most Adorable Photos of the Obama Family

Obama gushed about his wife's parenting skills to Essence in 2013, adding that he felt he and the FLOTUS had set a great example for their daughters..

"The great thing about the girls is they've got a wonderful role model in their mom," he said. "They've seen how Michelle and I interact — not only the love but also the respect that I show to their mom. So I think they have pretty high expectations about how relationships should be, and that gives me some confidence about the future."