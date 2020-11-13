Obama Calls Trump's Baseless Claims of Voter Fraud a 'Dangerous Path' for Democracy

"It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally," Obama tells 60 Minutes

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud as the sitting president continues to insist that Joe Biden has not defeated him in the 2020 presidential election.

Obama, 59, was asked about the impact of Trump's ongoing allegations about "widespread election fraud" in a preview video of Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes.

"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," he said in the sneak peek, which was released on Thursday.

"I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion," Obama continued. "It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Voting totals this week show that Biden, 77, defeated Trump, 74, by at least 290-217 electoral votes and more than five million more votes nationwide, according to the Associated Press.

However, Trump has refused to concede his loss, instead standing behind unfounded claims that the election was somehow "stolen" from him and he had "WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."

So far, there has been no evidence of illegal voting and Trump's claims of voter fraud have been rejected by officials, both Democratic and Republican alike, in almost every U.S. state.

Some of the Trump campaign's ongoing legal challenges against the election results have also already been dismissed for lacking evidence.

Previously, Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump told PEOPLE that the politician "doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight."

Barbara Res, a former top executive at the Trump Organization, also said that Trump "can't deal with losing" and will "burn down the house" before he concedes defeat.

"He can't deal with being a loser. The notion of being a loser is something he can't possible conceive, or believe," Res told MSNBC anchor Ari Melber on Wednesday. "I think he's so angry that all the plans he set up ... to guarantee him a win ... he's in shock that he didn't win."

"If all else fails, he will burn down the house," she added.

One former administration official told PEOPLE the president's team is on track to exhaust his legal efforts before he would concede: "He feels he has to see it through for his supporters."