Obama Asks Trump Supporters Why They're 'So Mad All the Time' After Trump's Win

The cultural upheaval following the 2016 election has stoked outrage in people on all sides of the political spectrum. And former President Barack Obama wants to know why the winning side is “so mad.”

During a Friday rally in Miami — where Obama encouraged attendees to vote for Democrats on the Sunshine State’s ballot, including gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson — Obama asked the crowd, “Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?”

Over the cheers and laughter in response, the 44th Commander in Chief continued, “It’s an interesting question. I mean, when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good. I don’t know why — it tells you something interesting, that even the folks who are in charge are still mad because they’re getting ginned up to be mad.”

"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?" former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally. "When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good." https://t.co/knKc448r9i pic.twitter.com/2zaqg0di0Y — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018

Obama, 57, was one of the influential Democrats who received one of the explosive devices allegedly mailed by Cesar Sayoc, an avid Trump Supporter.

Additional addressees of the at least 14 packages authorities intercepted included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

None of the bombs ever detonated and no one was injured. Law enforcement officials said Sayoc had a list of more than 100 influential progressive figures whom he intended to target.

Tuesday’s midterms are expected to result in one of the highest turnouts of a non-presidential election, especially among young people. In a poll by the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, 40 percent of the 18 to 29 year olds surveyed indicated that they will “definitely vote” on Nov. 6.

Obama has been campaigning around the country on behalf of Democrats in recent weeks, often calling out the right’s rhetoric. While campaigning for Democrats in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 26, the father of two took a jab at the Trump administration and its number of indictments.

“They promised to take on corruption… remember that?” Obama said in a clip obtained by CNN. “They have gone to Washington and just plundered away.”

He added, “In Washington, they have racked enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted. So, how is it that they’ve cleaned things up?”

According to The New York Times, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have issued more than 100 criminal counts against 32 people and three companies in the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

