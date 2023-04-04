N.Y.C. Mayor Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Be on Best Behavior' Ahead of Her Pro-Trump Rally

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued a warning directly to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as the controversial Republican prepares to hold a Manhattan rally in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of his arraignment.

Adams addressed media Monday as the city prepared for possible protests and unrest related to Trump's historic indictment. The former president will reportedly face 34 felony counts over alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels (and potentially others). Trump, 76, is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Adams said N.Y.C. authorities were shutting down some streets in Manhattan and police were prepared to deal with any protesters, singling out Rep. Greene specifically.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she's stated she's coming to town. While you're in town be on your best behavior," Adams warned.

"We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are," he said.

Greene will hold a "Rally for Trump" this morning, with the event being advertised as a "peaceful protest of Alvin Bragg's heinous attack on President Donald J. Trump!"

Greene responded to the mayor's comments on Twitter, claiming he was "trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights."

Evan Vucci/AP

Adams warned against violence on what is expected to be a politically charged day. However, he said there were no known specific security threats.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow (Tuesday), our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams told reporters.

President Joe Biden was asked Monday if he expected any unrest in N.Y.C. for Trump's arraignment and replied, "No, I have faith in the New York Police Department."

The city has extra precautions in place Tuesday with several streets barricaded around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building. Demonstrations are expected at both locations throughout the day, although the scale is not yet known.

Trump is expected in court early Tuesday afternoon local time. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has said Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have his mug shot taken, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case.

The indictment stems, at least in part, from an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.