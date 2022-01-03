Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City on New Year's Day, moments after the iconic annual midnight ball drop in Times Square

Newly-Elected N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Rides Bike to Work on His Second Day in Office

Eric Adams hit the streets of the Big Apple on a bike for his first week as the mayor of New York City.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old politician — who was sworn in as the 110th mayor of the nation's largest city early on Saturday morning — cycled around the metropolitan area as he made his way to various media stops on what marked his second official day in office.

In a photograph shared on social media by the official New York City government Twitter account, Adams can be seen operating a bicycle from bike-sharing service Citi Bike.

In the picture, the new mayor is wearing a suit and tie with his black and red helmet.

"On the road again! @NYCMayor Adams hops on a @CitiBikeNYC en route to #GetStuffDone!" the account wrote alongside the image.

On New Year's Day, moments after the iconic midnight ball drop in Times Square, Adams was sworn in to his new role.

"I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy," Adams said in a prior statement.

During the ceremony, Adams was surrounded by his family and held up a photograph of his mother Dorothy, who died last spring.

"New York City, I am so proud to be your 110th mayor," he said in a tweet. "This is our moment, and in the next four years, we're going to change this city forever and rise together."