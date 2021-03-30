New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating recent allegations of misconduct and harassment made against the governor, who says he "never touched anyone inappropriately"

N.Y. Woman Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Unwanted Kisses on Cheek Which Left Her 'Shocked' and 'Embarrassed'

A ninth woman has come forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sherry Vill told reporters during a Zoom news conference on Monday alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, that Cuomo had "forcibly" grabbed her face and kissed her on the cheeks twice during a 2017 visit to her family's home.

Cuomo, 63, had been touring local flood damage in Greece, New York, when Vill, 55, says she allowed the governor and his staff into her family's home to review damage inside.

During the 2017 visit, Cuomo grabbed Vill's face and kissed both of her cheeks on two separate occasions, she says. The second instance was captured on a video taken by her son.

Vill's daughter took a screenshot of the moment Cuomo kissed Vill a second time, and that photograph was shared with the media Monday.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He has previously denied touching anyone inappropriately and said he would cooperate with an independent investigation.

Vill said in a brief statement Monday that the 2017 situation left her "shocked" and "embarrassed."

This is the ninth accusation of misconduct against the governor, according to HuffPost.

Cuomo has refused calls for him to resign over the growing number of women accusing him of assault, harassment or other wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, the governor said, "'I never touched anyone inappropriately," while speaking about previous allegations made against him in recent months.

Among the claims, another woman said Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her without her consent at a mutual friends' wedding. One former Cuomo aide said the governor questioned her about whether she'd date an older man and asked intimate questions about her sex life.

Another allegation earlier this month was made public when a current aide in Cuomo's office broke down crying during a news conference the governor gave, in which he denied wrongdoing about sexual harassment allegations.

The unidentified woman told another staffer Cuomo had allegedly reached under her blouse last summer at his Albany mansion and he "began to fondle her," according to the Albany Times Union, who first reported the allegation.

Vill told reporters Monday that when Cuomo greeted her at her home in 2017, the governor approached her, grabbed her hand and then kissed her on both cheeks in "what I felt was a highly sexual manner."

"I wasn't expecting that at all," Vill says. "He said, 'That's what Italians do, kiss both cheeks.' "

Vill says Cuomo and his staff were then exiting the home when the governor then "stopped and turned to me and said, 'You are beautiful.' "

"That made me feel even more uncomfortable," she says. "It made me feel he was coming onto me in my own home."

Vill said that soon after, outside her home, Cuomo then "forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheeks again in a very aggressive manner."

"I felt like I was being manhandled," she says about the second kiss on the cheek, which had been captured on video by her son and shared by her daughter on social media.

Vill says the incident has "continued to bother me" for years and that she's experienced teasing from other town residents, who joked she was Cuomo's "new girlfriend."

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the recent accusations against Cuomo.

Vill's attorney, Gloria Allred, told reporters Monday that "in no way are we suggesting the governor should be prosecuted" for the 2017 incident, but that they "plan to contact the New York attorney general's office" to let them know Vill is willing to participate in the investigation.