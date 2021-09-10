Rep. Antonio Delgado says "far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care" they need: "We can and must do better"

Former Candidate Who Died by Suicide Is Remembered as 'Amazing' Dad, Lawmaker Calls for Veterans Reform

Antonio Delagdo. Democrat Antonio Delgado speaks to supporters at a democratic watch party in Kingston, N.Y., after defeating incumbent Republican John Faso Election 2018 House Delgado New York, Kingston, USA - 06 Nov 2018

A New York representative is calling for more veterans' support following the death of one of his former political opponents, who had served in the military.

Police in Poughkeepsie, New York, confirmed that Kyle Van De Water, a former 19th congressional district candidate, died by suicide earlier this week, according to The Albany Times Union.

The 41-year-old was found dead at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery on Tuesday.

Rep. Antonio Delgado made the call for improved veterans services in a statement released the same day.

"Kyle's death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates," Delgado said.

"My heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family," he continued, adding, "I'm praying for all who loved him — his friends, fellow soldiers, and family."

"We can and must do better," Delgado said.

A University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Albany Law School graduate, Van De Water was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2006 — the same year he became an active duty member of the U.S. Army, per the Times Union.

He served for eight years before being honorably discharged in 2014, receiving the Bronze Star in 2011 and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Van De Water challenged the incumbent Delgado for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020. Delgado won by 30,000 votes.

In July, Van De Water announced his plan to run again for a House seat in 2022. But he abruptly ended his campaign on Aug. 27 — less than two weeks before his death — after, he said, circumstances in his life meant he was "no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor."

"I have been truly humbled by and will be forever grateful for all of the support I have received these past few years," he said in a statement on his campaign's Facebook page. 'It has been an honor getting to meet so many of you as I traveled across the district."

Ryan Sweet, who remained friends with Van De Water after serving in the Army with him for more than two years, told the Times Union that "any positive word that you can find in the dictionary" would describe him.

"He's courageous, loyal, patriotic, intelligent, an amazing husband and father. He would have done anything for anybody," Sweet said.

Delgado also reflected on Van De Water's passion, especially for his country, in Tuesday's statement.

Nancy Pelosi, Antonio Delgado. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., right, on Capitol Hill, in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress New Congress, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019 Credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

"We shared a number of conversations about family and country," he said, "and I walked away from each one knowing that he had a profound love for both."

"May God rest Kyle's soul," the lawmaker concluded. "And may God bless his family."